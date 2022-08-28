Politics

Thousands of APC members defect to PDP in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Thousands of the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State at the weekend defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, who were led by one Kayode Ogunlowo, hinged their action on alleged victimisation and intimidation by Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s APC-led administration.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and PDP executive members in the state received the defectors in Ilorin, the state capital.

Adducing reasons for their defection to PDP, Kayode Ogunlowo said that the APC he alongside others laboured hard to enthrone in 2019 has been antagonistic to them.

He said: “The APC we worked hard for in 2019 has not been able to reciprocate our good gesture. Instead, the party, led by Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, decided to victimise us. The governor decided to haul abuses on us. He decided to charge us to court and detained us in prison custody.

“As I am talking to you, the majority of our members were disenfranchised during the voters registration and revalidation exercise.”

In his remarks, Senator Saraki expressed confidence that PDP would trounce APC at the 2023 governorship election, basing his optimism on what he described as the “awful performance of the AbdulRazaq administration in the last three years”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Akeredolu ready to battle Jegede as Ajayi loses all

Posted on Author writes ADEWALE MOMOH

  Following the outcome of the primaries of the two major political parties in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC), the battle is now set as the candidates are ready for a showdown in the October 20, 2020 governorship poll, writes ADEWALE MOMOH   With the conclusion of […]
Politics

NNPP has vision for a new Nigeria–Ajadi

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH,

Mr Olufemi Ajadi has said that his desire is to see New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) take over the leadership of the nation in 2023. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, Ajadi, who said he joined politics to make things better in Nigeria, also said that Nigeria already has all the resources it needs, but […]
Politics

Selling nomination forms at N100 million is unhealthy –Odesola

Posted on Author CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Pastor Funso Odesola is the Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Administration and Personnel. He is also the Continental Overseer of Africa 3 and Middle East. He speaks in this interview on why Nigeria should seek expert advice in surmounting its economic challenges, and how hugely the church spends […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica