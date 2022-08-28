Thousands of APC members defect to PDP in Kwara

Thousands of the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State at the weekend defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, who were led by one Kayode Ogunlowo, hinged their action on alleged victimisation and intimidation by Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s APC-led administration.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and PDP executive members in the state received the defectors in Ilorin, the state capital.

Adducing reasons for their defection to PDP, Kayode Ogunlowo said that the APC he alongside others laboured hard to enthrone in 2019 has been antagonistic to them.

He said: “The APC we worked hard for in 2019 has not been able to reciprocate our good gesture. Instead, the party, led by Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, decided to victimise us. The governor decided to haul abuses on us. He decided to charge us to court and detained us in prison custody.

“As I am talking to you, the majority of our members were disenfranchised during the voters registration and revalidation exercise.”

In his remarks, Senator Saraki expressed confidence that PDP would trounce APC at the 2023 governorship election, basing his optimism on what he described as the “awful performance of the AbdulRazaq administration in the last three years”.

