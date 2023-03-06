News

Thousands of Kogi Central women stage ‘Thank You Walk’, commend peaceful elections

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Thousands of women professionals from Kogi Central Senatorial District, yesterday, trooped out to express their gratitude to voters for turning out en masse to vote, overwhelmingly, for the All Progressives Congress’ candidates in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections. The women, who thanked Kogites and Governor Yahaya Bello for the peaceful conduct of the election, said the ‘Thank You’ road walk became necessary in order to demonstrate that women in Central and in the state, generally, were in support of the governor.

They noted that it was because Bello gave them the share of voice they had been clamouring for years, and to urge him to do more. Led by notable women professionals in the district, the Kogi Central women took off from Okene Local Government Secretariat, walked through the newly built Reference Hospital, down to Total, and back to the Secretariat, chanting thank you and victory songs as they marched through the streets. They prayed loudly against what they termed evil spirits that might have been invoked by desperate politicians, saying, “darkness would never overcome light.” Kogi State Coordinator, APC Professional Women Council, Hajia Rekiyat Onaivo, charged Kogi women to replicate their last outing by coming out en masse to vote for APC candidates in the State House of Assembly election, next Saturday.

She said the large turnout during the last presidential and National Assembly election was an indication that women in Kogi central appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello’s resultoriented women inclusive governance. Onaivo Sanni, who is also the Executive Director Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), enjoined women to support the current administration to enable it deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, assuring that the Senator-elect, Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, would give good representation at the National Assembly. The Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Anne Olurinde, who also joined the walk, commended the state government for making the state’s resources work for the people.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: PDP needs to make restitution to Nigerians

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to make restitution to Nigerians for its errors during its 16-reign in the country, which the former claimed to have been clearing in the past seven years,   That was even as the ruling party slammed the National Chairman of the PDP, […]
News

Osinbajo disowns calls to contest 2023 Presidential poll

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disowned a group mobilizing support for him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.   His spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement Monday said the attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilizing support for Osinbajo, […]
News

Supreme Court affirms Youth Party as a registered party

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu 

The judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, which declared the purported de-registration of the Youth Party (YP) illegal, null, and void’, has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The Supreme Court in its unanimous judgment threw out the Appeal initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and held that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica