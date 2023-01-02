News

Thousands pay respects to ex-Pope at the Vatican

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Thousands of people have been paying their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI at his lying in state in the Vatican.

He died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health, reports the BBC.

Pope Francis will preside over Thursday’s funeral – the first time a Pope will be buried by his successor.

As dawn broke over the Vatican, a queue had already formed at the edge of St Peter’s Square.

And Vatican police said some 40,000 people filed past his body in the first five hours, where a pair of Swiss Guards – the traditional papal bodyguards – stood watch.

At the very front was Father Alfredo Elnar, 30, from the Philippines. He said he had studied and admired the theological writings of the former pontiff, and spoke of an emptiness since his death.

A little further back, Sister Marianna Patricevic, a nun from Croatia, talked of how grateful she was for all the late pope had done – saying there was not a subject she studied at university where they did not discuss his views.

Father Richard Kunst, visiting from the US, said when he passes the Pope’s body, he would pray for him – but also for a miracle to help a friend at home who is dying of cancer.

Benedict XVI became the first Pope to resign in 600 years in 2013, citing ailing health.

His body will be displayed for three days in an open casket at St Peter’s Basilica, with people allowed to pay their respects until 7pm each evening.

Many of those who filed into the basilica on Monday made a sign of the cross or stopped to pray as they passed the former Pope’s body – which has been displayed without papal insignia or regalia. Others took pictures on their mobile phones.

One man who had been inside, Mountain Butorac, said the experience was “beautiful” and “humbling”.

The Catholic pilgrimage organiser was queuing to view the former Pope’s body for a second time, this time with his family. He said the mood was “sombre” but “joyful”.

He described Benedict as a “a very gentle” and “humble” man, who was like a “papal grandfather” to him.

Before the church was opened to the public, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni were among those who paid their respects.

 

