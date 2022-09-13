News

Thousands queue overnight to pay respects to Queen

Thousands of people have been queuing through the night to see the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Mourners continue to file slowly past – earlier the Queen’s four children kept a traditional vigil as she lay at rest, reports the BBC.

The Queen’s coffin will remain at the cathedral until 5pm local time on Tuesday before beginning the journey to London.

It will be taken to Buckingham Palace and then to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

On Tuesday morning, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will fly to Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the UK.

The King will meet Stormont’s party leaders and receive a message of condolence from the Speaker of the assembly.

A national minute’s silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday – the night before the Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey.

 

