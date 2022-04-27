News

Thousands storm APC Secretariat as Yahaya Bello picks nomination forms

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Wale Elegbede

Leading presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, picked up his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Bello, who was the first to pay the N100 million required for the forms, was received by a mammoth crowd of party faithfuls and support groups from across the country, who have been urging him to run for president.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that had come to welcome him, Bello said: “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithfuls, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the diaspora to support us so that we become the flagbearer of this great party come 30 and 31 of May 2022. And by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope for Nigerians, for the entire black Africans and for the entire black nation across the world. That is the hope that we are coming on board with. To Unite, to secure, and to put the country and our people on the path of progress and prosperity.”

 

Reporter

