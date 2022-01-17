News

Thousands without power as US, Canada hit by winter storm

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Thousands without power as US, Canada hit by winter storm

 

A major winter storm has brought heavy snow and ice to parts of the US and Canada, putting more than 80 million people under weather warnings.

More than 145,000 people are without power in some south-eastern states, and thousands of flights are cancelled, BBC reports.

Virginia, Georgia, and North and South Carolina have all declared states of emergency.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) says more than 1ft (30cm) of snow is expected in some areas.

Snow and ice could result in “dangerous travel, power outages, and tree damage”, the NWS warned.

Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, according to the Associated Press news agency.

There were also forecasts of possible coastal flooding in some areas, including in New York City and parts of Connecticut, with warnings that roads and infrastructure could be affected.

In Canada’s Ontario province, which shares a border with New York state, officials issued storm warnings on Sunday morning for much of the south. Toronto, the capital of the province and Canada’s largest city, is forecast to get seven inches (20cm) of snow.

More than 3,000 flights into and out of the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to the FlightAware data tracking website.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina was among the worst hit, with almost 90% of flights scrapped, and a message on its website urged passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster called on residents to stay off the roads.

“This is going to be a pretty bad storm in the upper part of the state,” he said, adding that it was “good news” that the storm was forecast to hit on a weekend and on a public holiday on Monday, when fewer people would need to travel.

“Hopefully, the storm will underdeliver, but it could overdeliver. We just don’t know,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said as he announced preparations for his state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Umahi makes NECO examinations compulsory

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, has made the conduct of all examinations by the National Examinations Council (NECO) compulsory in the state. According to a statement signed by NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, noted that the governor had given approval […]
News

We impounded N72m worth of contraband in August – Ogun Customs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1, yesterday said it seized N72, 589,473 worth of contraband goods last month. The Controller of the command, Peter Kolo, told journalists at Idiroko Border Post that the agency confiscated 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of vehicles, used foreign clothes, bags, shoes and illicit […]
News

ABUAD ranks Best Research Private University in Nigeria

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has been ranked the best private university in Nigeria in research. A report released by the Alper-Doger Scientific Index, ranked the school as the “Best Research University” among the 99 private universities in the country. The report also ranked the school as number 10 out of 197 public and private […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica