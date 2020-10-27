Threading slippery turf for accountability, profitability

The publishing of monthly financials, climaxed with two audited accounts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has thrown up a fresh debate in the industry on accountability and profitability. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines attempts by the corporation to strike a balance between the two tough business indices

Expectedly, the annual financial statements published by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has kept tongues wagging in the oil industry. While many perceive this effort made at instilling accountability for the first time ever in the history of the over 40 years history of the corporation as laudable, others highlight the loss recorded in the published finances, which the nation, hitherto, had no access to. While stakeholders maintain slight difference on the issue of profit and loss, everyone is in total agreement that the NNPC is on the path of accountability. Is there a link between accountability and profitability? Corporate governance expert, Bunmi Adeoti, provided an answer to this in an interview with New Telegraph. “If there is one thing transparency does to any organisation apart from showcasing its honesty and integrity, it helps to boost its performance; it helps to put its managers on their toes to do their best knowing that there is no room to hide their inefficiencies. This appears to be the story of NNPC whose commitment to transparency is beginning to yield positive results in the form of huge reduction in losses – from N803 billion losses in 2018 to 1.7 billion losses in 2019,” he said.

Unmasking audited a1ccounts

The NNPC headlined discussions in the global oil industry penultimate Thursday. That day, the corporation published the 2019 audited accounts less than five months after it published the 2018 edition of its annual financials. The audited statement, it is pertinent to note, was published for the second time in the over 40 years history of the corporation. In the Financials, NNPC, it was revealed, recorded a 99.7 per cent reduction in its loss profile from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019.

A peep into figures

A statement by the corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the NNPC Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Umar Ajiya, as saying that the 2019 Audited Financial Statement, which was concluded five months after the release of the 2018 statement, would be published on the corporation’s website for all to see in keeping with management’s commitment to transparency and accountability and Dein consonance with the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) of which it is a partner. Giving further insight into the 2019 AFS, the CFO disclosed that general administrative expenses also witnessed a 22 per cent dip from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion in 2019. According to Ajiya, majority of the subsidiaries posted improved performance. They include the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC), which recorded N479 billion profit in 2019 compared to N179 billion in 2018, representing 167 per cent increase; the Integrated Data Sciences Limited (IDSL) recorded N23 billion profit in 2019 compared to N154 million in 2018, representing 14966 per cent increase.

It’s red for refineries

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) recorded N14.2 billion profit in 2019 compared to N9.3 billion in 2018, representing 52 per cent increase. This happened while the refineries have maintained the same level of losses as in 2018 but which will reduce significantly in 2020 due to cost optimisation drive. The CFO explained that the improved performance in the 2019 financial year was driven mainly by cost optimisation, contracts renegotiation and operational efficiency. He said: “The 2019 AFS goes further to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the principle of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) while the outlook for 2020 looks promising in view of the Management’s strong drive to prune down running cost and grow revenues.”

Between Kyari and NEITI

Kyari and the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiatives seem to share same thing in common, which is the effort to achieve transparency and accountability even in difficult terrains. It would be recalled that Kyari had promised to sustain the publication of the corporation’s audited financial statement as part of efforts to deepen transparency and accountability and keep stakeholders abreast of NNPC operations. NNPC began its journey to transparency with the coming of Kyari as GMD in 2018. It has since then recorded a series of firsts on the transparency front. It published its 2018 Audited Financial Statement earlier in the year for everyone to see, rather than the maintaining the old style of surreptitiously submitting it to statutory agencies like the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. It also got listed as an EITI-partner company thereby officially sealing its commitment to transparency. When the 2018 AFS was published, many critics came hard on the Corporation calling it a laggard among its National Oil Companies peers. They failed to see the significance of the noble act as a game-changer, a step that could launch it permanently on the path of growth.

A deep-cut in loss indices

The huge cut in losses is indicative of the new era of growth for the Corporation The feat of huge loss reduction was achieved through improved performance driven mainly by cost optimisation, contracts renegotiation and operational efficiency. One of the key pointers to the fact of cost optimisation in the corporation as indicated in the 2019 AFS is the huge reduction of the general administrative expenses from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion showing a positive variance of 22 per cent. Majority of the subsidiaries, except the refineries, which have been shut down for rehabilitation, also recorded huge growth in profit. For example, NPDC recorded N479 billion profit in 2019 compared to N179 billion in 2018, representing 167 per cent increase, IDSL recorded N23 billion profit in 2019 compared to N154 million in 2018, representing 14966 per cent increase, PPMC recorded N14.2 billion profit in 2019 compared to N9.3 billion in 2018, representing 52 per cent increase.

In the eyes of critics

Some critics have argued that the 2019 AFS shows that NNPC was still on the brink of bankruptcy as a going concern since its liabilities were still higher than asset. However, that argument fails to take into cognizance the determination of the current NNPC Management to make a difference. That determination has been amply displayed through its commitment to transparency and accountability, which in turn is reflecting in excellent performance as recorded in the huge improvement in its financial position – the huge reduction in losses.

Memory lane

The NNPC on Friday, June 12, 2020 made history with the publication of its first audited financial statements after 43 years of its operations. The annual reports and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, were for 20 of the state-owned national oil company’s subsidiary companies operating within and outside the country The companies covered in the reports published in corporation’s website last Friday included the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Warri Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC), Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company (KRPC), and Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), Nigerian Products and Marketing Company Limited (NPMC), Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC). The others include the National Engineering & Technical Company Limited (NETCO), Nigerian Gas and Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), Duke Oil Services (UK) Limited, Duke Global Energy Investment Limited, Duke Oil Incorporated, NNPC Retail Limited, National Petroleum Investments Management Services (NAPIMS), The Wheel Insurance, NIDAS Shipping Services, NIDAS UK Agency, and NIDAS Marine.

Thump up from NEITI

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio, congratulated the Group Managing of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, for keeping his promise to publish the audited reports. “Having such disclosures is good for transparency and accountability. I congratulate @MKKyari and his team and urge them to make this a regular practice and in open data format,” Mr Adio said through a tweet in his personal twitter handle, @Waziriadio. NEITI has been in the vanguard of the sustained demand for the NNPC to make public the financial statement of its operations and those of its subsidiaries. On assumption of office last year, Kyari pledged to open the NNPC financial books to the public as part of his management’s commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability in line with the global EITI principles. Since last year, the NNPC always published the monthly financial and operational reports, including its upstream, downstream and oil and gas export activities.

Mixed report

The upstream industry subsidiary, the NPDC, which is one of the few companies that turned in some positive report, did not perform exceptionally well. Although the company reported earnings of N1.38 trillion as revenue against N82.4 billion in 2017, its cost of sales was about N1.05 trillion, from N483.73 billion in the previous year. Its gross profit was N339.1 billion compared to about N398.7 billion in 2017, while its operating profit was N278.7 billion, up from N252.2 billion in 2017. Also, finance costs dropped to N19.93 billion, from N34.7 billion in 2017. Total comprehensive income for the year stood at N799.7 billion against about N179.3 billion in 2017. The petroleum products marketing subsidiary, the PPMC, realised about N29.55 billion as revenue, a decline from about N113.2 billion in 2017. The cost of sales gulped about N5.23 billion, a massive drop from over N90.3 billion spent in 2017, while its gross profit increased to N24.3 billion during the year from N22.9 billion in 2017. The company’s statement showed its comprehensive income recovered to about N11.13 billion during the year against a loss of over N42.534 billion recorded in 2017, while administrative expenses, which contributed most to the companies poor performance, dropped to about N16.233 billion from about N51.035 billion in 2017. The NNPC Retail, which is in charge of the NNPC mega filling stations and other retail outlets across the country, reported a modest performance, with a revenue yield of about N236.64 billion compared to about N216.14 billion in 2017. Of the revenue realised for the year, cost of sales gulped about N212.48 billion, up from N200.86 billion in 2017, with gross profit at N24.16 billion against N15.28 billion in the previous year. Profit for the year for the company stood at a paltry N2.27 billion, marginally up from about N1.82 billion in the previous year. The gas marketing subsidiary in charge of marketing and distributing natural gas and its deliverables to major industrial users and utility distribution companies in Nigeria and the West African sub-region also posted positive returns, with a comprehensive income of about N16.6 billion against N5.2 billion recorded in 2017.

Last line

The efforts made for transparency, accountability and profitability by the NNPC has earned it commendation from the Nigeria Extractive industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and other global transparency agencies. The corporation should, therefore, ensure it doesn’t derail from this path. All Nigerians should also rally round the leadership of NNPC in ensuring that restoration of hope ongoing at the corporation is taken to a logical conclusion. If this trajectory is followed, it is possible that 2020 will see NNPC on a solid profit path since Management has continued on the drive to reduce cost, promote efficiency, and rev up profits. NNPC is indeed on the march to fulfill its glorious destiny as the biggest and most profitable national oil company is Africa.

