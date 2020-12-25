Metro & Crime

Threat of attacks: Farmers, herders in Plateau resolve to expose bandits

Farmers and herders in Riyom and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State have resolved to exposed criminal elements in their communities in response to threat of attacks by bandits in some parts of the state.

 

The meeting was convened by Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria.

 

In a Communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Alhaji Ciroma Abdullahi and Rev. Dauda David Chairmen  and Co-Chairmen, Farmers/Herders Dialogue Committee said that human life is scarce and must be honoured.

 

The committee urged security agencies and government to address the security needs of the state urgently.

 

The meeting also called on government and security agencies to investigate further and take necessary steps to stop agents of destabilization across the state.

 

“Cases of kidnapping, killings and attacks in our communities must be  brought  to an end as a matter of priority by security agencies and the state government. Cattle rustling, stealing and criminality should be checked.

 

“Provocative utterances, wickedness and hate speech needs to stop. Destruction of farmlands, poisoning of animals and humans most stop. Under age grazing should be discouraged,” the meeting said.

 

The Communique called on the need for collective community approach towards peace and security and called for separation of criminal elements within communities and not to take sides.

