Threat of Violence: Heavy deployment by police, NSCDC, others

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the Nigeria Police Force, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies are determined to maintain peace and order during and after tomorrow’s governorship election with heavy deployment of personnel

As the people of Ekiti State elect a new governor, the relevant security agencies have expressed their determination to ensure a free, fair and credible election. Already, the Nigerian Police Force has deployed 17,374 personnel and other operational assets to provide security cover for the governorship election.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on June 9, said the deployments are part of actions aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that would guarantee the peaceful and proper conduct of the election. His words: “As for how many policemen are deployed to Ekiti or Osun, I can say for the police, just like the minister said, other security agents followed. But as for the police, we are deploying 17,374 policemen.”

Giving details of the deployment, the force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment includes police personnel, armoured personnel carriers, technical capabilities of the police airwing, the force marine, mounted troops, K-9 Section, and other operational assets. Adejobi added that the deployment also include selected seasoned strategic commanders from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above for effective supervision of security personnel and operations during the election.

“The IGP noted that the Deputy In spector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, who is the supervisory DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, Johnson Kokumo, has been deployed to Ekiti State as the coordinator of the security component for the election. “DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the election security threat assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens of secured freedom to perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Kokumo will be assisted by four other assistant Inspectors-General of Police, three commissioners of police, five deputy commissioners of police and 18 assistant commissioners of police. The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, 16 local government areas and the 2,445 polling units in the state.

“The personnel comprising of conventional police officers, police mobile force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit, Force Public Relations Department, as well as police medi- cal teams, will be on the ground. In addition, five armoured personnel carriers for the patrol as well as four helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities,” the police spokesperson said. Despite the deployments, there are threats of violence going by attacks witnessed in the course of campaigns by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some of the APC and SDP campaigns have been characterized by violence with the latest being that of Saturday, June 11 in Itaji-Ekiti in Ekiti North local government area. New Telegraph had reported that one Tope Ajayi, a member of APC was shot dead during the incident, while several others were injured. According to reports, the incident occurred when the APC and SDP took their campaigns to the community. The deceased was a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, which claimed that it was a violent attack on members of the APC, not only pointed fingers at the SDP but warned against further attacks on members of the ruling party in the state. The APC said its campaign procession in Ekiti North Senatorial District was peaceful until it was disrupted by SDP thugs under the command of a former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, at Itaji-Ekiti. The Director of Media and Publicity of the Biodun Oyebanji Campaign Organisation, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, said: “It is very disturbing that Daramola was seen personally leading thugs parading as security officials, and instructed them to shoot directly at our members in Itaji-Ekiti. He and others culpable of the breach of the peace are to be held accountable.

“It is tragic that within one week of Daramola decamping to the SDP, we have recorded a spate of violence, including an attack on our campaign rally at Oke Ayedun, and now the brutal killing of our member and maiming of many others who are now battling for their lives in the hospital.” But the Segun Oni campaign orga-Innization, which also claimed attacks on its members by political thugs working for the APC, said the Itaji Ekiti violence is a vindication of the alarm it earlier raised that the APC-led government in Ekiti State has imported thugs and bandits to the state for the governorship election. The Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Mr Jackson Adebayo, in a statement, said, “The incessant attacks on members of the SDP and the convoy of Asiwaju Segun Oni, have not come as a surprise because we’ve raised the alarm before and it is now being executed by the agents of the state.

“It’s no more hidden that all the attacks are being carried out by thugs and members of the APC as they openly display the wicked act in broad daylight as it happened at Egbe Ekiti in Gboyin Local Government Area. “On the 8th and 9th of June, APC thugs stationed at the Ilejemeje Local Government Area popularly called the Mayegun boys attacked Chief Segun Akinwumi, a chieftain of SDP threatening to burn his car and house before the intervention of traditional rulers in the area. This one happened on the 8th before our campaign tour got to the local government. “In the same vein, property belonging to Hon. Kehinde Babatola was vandalized on the 9th after the Segun Oni campaign train to the local government left. The thugs in their 20s reentered Iye Ekiti where they destroyed vehicles belonging to our members there.

“The second day, the thugs laid ambush at Ayegbaju Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area, where we were to have our campaign rally. On our way, they started shooting at our vehicles but for the effectiveness of our security backup, there would have been a loss of lives. Hell was however let loose at Odo and Oke Ayedun Ekiti in Ikole local government areas where the thugs unleashed terror, shooting sporadically at members of the SDP, who were meeting after the Segun Oni Campaign train had moved to Ijesha Isu enroute Ado Ekiti.” Though both camps have refuted the claims, the security agencies have a lot to deal with in order to reduce heightened tension to enable Ekiti electorate choose their next governor in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere.

