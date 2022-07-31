Threat to abduct Buhari, el-Rufai: It’s an affront on Nigeria –Ethnic leaders

Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities have called on the Federal Government not to take lightly the threat by attackers of the Kaduna bound train that they would abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir – El rufai of Kaduna State, even as they said that the country is bleeding on account of the acts of terrorism, which have been unleashed on Nigeria.

In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, while reacting to a viral video released by the bandits last week in which some of the victims of the March 28 attack on the train, were shown with the males being flogged while one of them was calling on the Federal Government and the international community to intervene in order to secure their release.

National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, expressed regret that terrorists were allowed to acquire so much clout to the point of confidently declaring that they will kidnap the President, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in Nigeria.

According to Ajayi, such a declaration is a serious embarrassment to an entity regarded as the symbol of his capacity as President. For seemingly ragtag armed bandits to trenchantly declare their intent to kidnap the number one citizen in the country is a great affront on all of us. And it is a testament to the unfortunate level to which insecurity has fallen in Nigeria.

He said: “Given what has happened in the past few weeks and days, the declaration by the terrorists should not be taken as empty threat as the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, tried to do in his chat with newsmen on Wednesday, July 27.

“First, the terrorist attacked a Presidential team on its way to Daura, the President’s town close to Ed el Kabir day. They attacked Kuje Prison and took away inmates. They ambushed army troops and dealt deadly blows. So, real have security attacks from these bandits that governments had to announce the closing of all Unity Schools in the Federal Capital Territory while Nasarawa State Government asked all the schools in the state to close down.

“How else can we admit that the terrorists are taking over? We need to admit this possibility in view of what is staring us glaringly in the face, so as to work hard at bringing a halt to it.”

Ajayi, who recalled that the matter has become so serious that some members of the National Assembly are serving notice of impeachment on President Muhammadu Buhari, since he appears to be unable to deal with the situation, expressed regret that rather than allowing the message to be properly conveyed to the Executive Arm of Government, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, prevented the motion from being discussed on the floor of the Upper Chamber. He even announced that the Chamber would proceed on a seven-week annual recess.

He added: “Seven week annual recess when the nation is bleeding in every part of its artery? It is clear that this particular Legislature is not serving the best interest of the country and its people.

He continued: “No time is more appropriate for those in government, both in the Executive and the Legislative Arms, to realize that they must rise to the insecurity challenges facing the nation very decisively.

“By doing so, they are not doing Nigerians any favour. It is a duty they owe even to themselves. By saving the nation, they are saving their own relations and their own selves too. The pertinence of this could be gleaned from how easy for many of them to freely go to their home towns as they used to do and as they would have wanted to do.”

Insecurity, effect of nepotism –Ohanaeze

Speaking on behalf of the pan-Igbo socio – cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, attributed the worsening insecurity in Nigeria to the effect of nepotistic appointments in the security sector.

He said that he warned President Muhahammadu Buhari not to base the appointments of the service chiefs on the sentiments of ethnicity and religion but that he didn’t listen.

The Igbo apex group said that it was way too late to advise President Buhari, more so as he would not listen.

The spokesman said Ohanaeze is looking beyond President Buhari, hoping that his successor in 2023 would have leant a lesson or two and must base security and other appointments on competence.

He said that since President Buhari does not take any suggestion, Ohanaeze has adopted a ‘sidon look’ (wait-and-see) approach, whereby they now anchor their fate on the next elections with the hope that Nigerians will make the right choice of the next president.

He said: “What is happening (worsening insecurity) is the effect of nepotism; there is no other way you can define the effect of nepotism – where the command structures or rather the service chiefs were selected based on ethnicity, and not on competence.

“Can you think of it! Just because they want to circle all the appointments to their people where you base appointments on ethnicity and religion, then how can it work?

“So, what is happening is just like the effect, the consequences of nepotism. Of course, it’s very unfortunate and it’s good enough that he (President Muhammadu Buhari) is seeing it by himself because when Ohanaeze raised the alarm, that there is no way to justify all the service chiefs in Nigeria and non from the South East, he was very comfortable with it. We told him that by the time any government relies on sentiments of ethnicity and religion at the expense of competence, there is no way you can record success.

“So, it’s very unfortunate, and he himself is overwhelmed. Everybody in Nigeria is now concerned. I understand that senators themselves are concerned. Nobody is free. Insecurity is everywhere; even as we are talking, you are not sure of the next day.

“So, it’s good enough that the president chose his own people to be in charge of security architecture in the country. So , let him see the consequences of nepotism. It’s very unfortunate but it has come to be.

“The president will not agree to any suggestion now. So, we have suggested that he should base his appointments on competence but he has refused and believes that it’s better on the sentiments of religion and ethnicity and this (insecurity) is the consequence of that.”

Senate has no courage to remove Buhari – PANDEF

In its own submission, the Pan Niger Forum (PANDEF) through its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, the threat by the Senate to impeach Buhari due to the worsening insecurity is belated.

He said: “Some senators, especially PDP senators have said that if president Buhari did not work on the security situation, they will impeach him but those resolutions are belated and as you know, the leadership of the senate does not have the nerves to carry out that threat.

“They can’t impeach the president. They don’t have that nerve. They are rubber stamp senate and it is unfortunate. The senate and of course, the national assembly has been docile, with all these security situations.

“The security situation of the country has been deteriorating steadily and they have been docile. So, they are all to be blamed. Not just the president. If the president for about five years now fails to perform his duties as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, they should have acted and made him sit up but they failed in their oversight functions.

“They appropriated billions to the military for equipment and for personnel management but nothing has been done. So, it is beyond rejiging the leadership of the security agencies. We have said before that it is not changing service chiefs or army chiefs that will correct the situation.

“These monsters started as criminals, as bandits, kidnappers and armed herdsmen and they were saying that they were aliens and that they came from other countries. And they tolerated them, pampered them, accommodated them and treated them with kid gloves.

”Now, they have metamorphosed to what they truly are as extremists and terrorist. And they have undermined the security of Nigeria and of course, there is evident compromise by even the security agents and the officials of government.

“The president needs to sit up and do his job. What do is known. It may be complicated but what to do to end this state of insecurity is known by the government.

“The security agencies have the capacity to do it. They know why they are not doing it and that is what Nigerians should be worried about. These monsters and extremists threaten to kidnap the president of Nigeria and even the governor of a state. It is unthinkable.

“Years before, it would have been unimaginable to think that these men could attack the presidential guard in the presidential capital territory with resultant casualties and no statement from the presidency. No statement of any kind and we understand that the president is going to Liberia to deliver a lecture on security. It is just nonsense and he is making a joke of the country.

“The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria needs to do his job. He needs to command the troops to do their job. The pretenses and the double standard should end.”

Also weighing in, a onetime head, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General Ishola Williams, said the bandits are now Insurgents and no longer terrorists.

He said: “Sheikh Gumi and his Spokesman forewarned the DSS and all the Security Agencies about the plans of this group but our NSA has no answer. There is a group of known determined people in government who do not want safe Nigeria.

“The present Regime wants to handover the problem to the next one. Buhari is the only President in African History who has openly said he is tired and refuses to step down honourably.”

