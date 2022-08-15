Threaten FG to address unemployment or face consequences, Legislator urges youths

The representative of Osun South in the Senate, Francis Fadahunsi, has urged youths to give the Federal Government a three-month ultimatum to address the unemployment crisis or face the consequences. Fadahunsi made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday. He lamented that many highly educated youths are engaging in criminal activities, including banditry and kidnapping. However, the legislator said he was not encouraging youths to take the laws into their own hands, but should adopt a civil means of getting their demands addressed. Fadahunsi said: “I challenge the youths to issue a three-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to get things right or face the consequences. “It is unfortunate that the level of misappropriation and fraud is much and this could lead to a total collapse of the country. “I’m not encouraging the youths to take the laws into their own hands but embrace a civil means like dialogue and electoral process to change the system. The God of justice has landed in Nigeria to avenge the wicked.” The retired Deputy Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service said the deteriorating security issues are not caused by the foreign Fulani alone, stressing that educated young Nigerians are forming kidnapping gangs, targeting the rich and those in government. The Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise further said investigations had revealed that young Nigerians, having failed to make the government improve the situation after the #EndSARS protests in 2020, started taking the laws into their own hands to express their frustrations. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said the involvement of youths in violent activities is their own way of protesting against the elite flagrant display of affluence, corruption and rot in the education, healthcare and other sectors of the economy. He said: “Education is no longer within reach of the poor any longer. The sons and daughters of the poor who were going to public schools are no longer getting quality education because the government had refused to fund public education. Regrettably, the children of the elite are going abroad to study while those who could not afford foreign education enrolled their children in high feepaying private schools from primary to tertiary. “Meanwhile, there are many idle youths who are prone to criminality because they are into drugs and are taking up arms against the elite and their children in the form of kidnapping. There is a case of unemployment galore because children of the poor who are graduates of higher institutions could not get a white collar job in public establishments which had been flooded with sons and daughters of the rich and the elite. “Employment slots in federal agencies have been reserved exclusively for the children of the elite. Automatically university graduates from poor homes are engaged in menial jobs and criminality while the talented ones embrace the entertainment industry where they have to use drugs to suppress the complex.” Fadahunsi explained that children of the poor who managed to travel abroad are now sending money back home to enable their frustrated colleagues in Nigeria to mount hate campaigns against the elite who had failed to plan for the nation. The lawmaker therefore, urged the government to address the situation by funding education and providing jobs with realistic empowerment programmes that could meaningfully engage the idle youths.

