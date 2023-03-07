Threatening non-indigenes, call for anarchy –Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned the threats by cronies of the Lagos State Government to unleash terror on non-indigenes that would vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Speaking at a press conference organised by Omo Eko Pataki yesterday, Bode George said it is the most heinous crime against humanity in this 21st century for somebody to be threatening others from exercising their civic rights.

He condemned such actions in their entirety. He reminded all the non- Lagosian agents of the Lagos State Government that Nigerians have lived together in peace, irrespective of any political party in power. “Of paramount interest and concern is the issue of threat to lives by cronies and criminal elements, who we presume is being unleashed on innocent citizens who are willing to exercise their civic rights, to effect a positive change to their lives, the lives of their unborn children, using the civilised option of the ballot box, universally approved as opposed to the option of anarchy.

“As we speak, there are grand designs, to provoke the peace-loving Nigerians, whose resolve is to effect change through the ballot box on Saturday, as threats are being issued against voters suspected to be willing to vote against incumbency. “For the avoidance of doubt, a particular video has gone virile, on social media, which showed a weird character, suspected to be one of the agents of the state, threatening ‘brimstone and fire’ against anybody, particularly of South East extraction (Igbo), to dare come out on election day to vote for the Labour Party.”

Bode George also raised the alarm over the threat to eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. “We wish to inform Nigerians about the heinous plan to secretly eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the latest move by the Lagos occupiers, to take him out of circulation before the election on Saturday. “We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has been thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, led by the Iragbiji emperor, Nigerians should know who to hold,” he said. The PDP leader equally urged the electorate in Lagos to go out in their numbers on Saturday to vote against the plundering that has bedevilled the prosperous state for over two decades as adequate security is assured to everyone that comes out to exercise their civic responsibility.

