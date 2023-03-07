News Top Stories

Threatening non-indigenes, call for anarchy –Bode George

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comments Off on Threatening non-indigenes, call for anarchy –Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned the threats by cronies of the Lagos State Government to unleash terror on non-indigenes that would vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Speaking at a press conference organised by Omo Eko Pataki yesterday, Bode George said it is the most heinous crime against humanity in this 21st century for somebody to be threatening others from exercising their civic rights.

He condemned such actions in their entirety. He reminded all the non- Lagosian agents of the Lagos State Government that Nigerians have lived together in peace, irrespective of any political party in power. “Of paramount interest and concern is the issue of threat to lives by cronies and criminal elements, who we presume is being unleashed on innocent citizens who are willing to exercise their civic rights, to effect a positive change to their lives, the lives of their unborn children, using the civilised option of the ballot box, universally approved as opposed to the option of anarchy.

“As we speak, there are grand designs, to provoke the peace-loving Nigerians, whose resolve is to effect change through the ballot box on Saturday, as threats are being issued against voters suspected to be willing to vote against incumbency. “For the avoidance of doubt, a particular video has gone virile, on social media, which showed a weird character, suspected to be one of the agents of the state, threatening ‘brimstone and fire’ against anybody, particularly of South East extraction (Igbo), to dare come out on election day to vote for the Labour Party.”

Bode George also raised the alarm over the threat to eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. “We wish to inform Nigerians about the heinous plan to secretly eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the latest move by the Lagos occupiers, to take him out of circulation before the election on Saturday. “We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has been thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, led by the Iragbiji emperor, Nigerians should know who to hold,” he said. The PDP leader equally urged the electorate in Lagos to go out in their numbers on Saturday to vote against the plundering that has bedevilled the prosperous state for over two decades as adequate security is assured to everyone that comes out to exercise their civic responsibility.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze Presidency: OYC rejects Obiozor as consensus candidate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

…accuse Nwodo, Uzodinma of hijacking group   Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that the recent adoption of Nigeria’s former ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor as consensus candidate to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo as President General of Ohanaezeis Ndigbo is unacceptable.   OYC alleged that the much publicized endorsement of […]
News

Obaseki lauds Ekiti gov over infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday applauded his Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi for his government’s infrastructure development and quality leadership drive. Obaseki, who spoke in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the Water Corporation Headquarters built by the state government in partnership with the World Bank, congratulated Ekiti people for having Fayemi as their governor. […]
News

Supreme Court set to hear application against Uzodinma’s candidacy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Fresh crisis is looming in the Imo State All Progressive Congress (APC) as the Supreme Court has been asked to void the candidacy of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the party. An applicant, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu had through a motion on notice received by the apex court on 7th July, 2020 urged […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica