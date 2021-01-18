Threats: Allianz predicts new risks for industry

Beyond the troubled atmosphere escalated by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus on the insurance industry globally, the year 2021 is likely to experience more risks for directors and officers as projected by foremost underwriter, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

A new report, “Directors and Officers Insurance Insights 2021” from AGCS identifies mega risk trends for directors and officers in 2021 – Covid-19 and its economic fallout increase exposures for them to be held accountable for poor performance or management decisions.

It also listed nervousness in an already strained directors and officers insurance market about current risk environment compounded by “known unknowns” such as climate change, cyber and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) challenges, adding that publicly- listed companies generally are higher exposed, while litigation risk would be for private companies and their management increasing in the pandemic.

The report said: “Covid-19 has created a highly volatile and uncertain environment for businesses resulting in a litany of new or heightened risks for directors and officers (D&O) as well as exacerbating the situation in an already strained D&O insurance market.

“Rising insolvency exposures, growing cyber security threats and persistent securities class action activity are among the key risks for which D&Os of companies could be held liable.

In 2021, companies also need to be on guard against “event-driven litigation” which can be caused by different triggers such as inaction on diversity, poor sustainability performance or for underestimating or misrepresenting Covid-19 related risks.

“Growth in the number of lawsuits as well as rising claims frequency and severity has already resulted in a difficult environment for the D&O insurance sector in recent years.

Underwriting results have been negative in many markets around the world, including Australia, the UK, the US and parts of Europe. While the market was correcting itself at the beginning of 2020, it was then hit by the current pandemic and economic crisis,” the report noted.

“Many insurers are still digesting the effect of previous pricing inadequacy and exposure and loss trend increases from prior-year policies,” says Shanil Williams, Global Head of Financial Lines at AGCS. “This is also at a time of great uncertainty around forward-looking exposure assessments, in particular the impact of Covid-19 on the economy in general and on specific industries.

Combined with many ‘known unknowns’ like climate change, cyber risks or environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors, this has created a lot of nervousness in this sector.

As a global D&O insurer, AGCS remains committed to working in partnership with our customers to ensure we have sustainable solutions for all parties involved,” he added. It further noted that forthcoming insolvency warnings were among the top concerns for the D&O insurance sector as insolvency is a key cause of D&O claims – insolvency administrators usually look to recoup losses from directors.

According to Euler Hermes, the bulk of insolvencies is still to come through the first half of 2021, with its global insolvency index likely to hit a record high for bankruptcies, up 35 per cent by end of 2021, and with top increases expected in the US, Brazil, China and core European countries such as UK, Italy, Belgium and France.

“The impact of the gradual phasing out of temporary policy measures designed to support companies is one of the key concerns for 2021,” says David Van den Berghe, Global Head of Financial Institutions at AGCS.

Companies also face a constantly evolving landscape of cyber security threats as ransomware attacks and data breaches continue to be on the rise, while the shift to remote working due to Covid-19 has generally increased security vulnerabilities.

Investors view cyber risk management and adequate security standards as a critical component of a board’s oversight responsibilities.

