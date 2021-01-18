Business

Threats: Allianz predicts new risks for industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Beyond the troubled atmosphere escalated by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus on the insurance industry globally, the year 2021 is likely to experience more risks for directors and officers as projected by foremost underwriter, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS).

 

A new report, “Directors and Officers Insurance Insights 2021” from AGCS identifies mega risk trends for directors and officers in 2021 – Covid-19 and its economic fallout increase exposures for them to be held accountable for poor performance or management decisions.

 

It also listed nervousness in an already strained directors and officers insurance market about current risk environment compounded  by “known unknowns” such as climate change, cyber and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) challenges, adding that publicly- listed companies generally are higher exposed, while litigation risk would be for private companies and their management increasing in the pandemic.

 

The report said: “Covid-19 has created a highly volatile and uncertain environment for businesses resulting in a litany of new or heightened risks for directors and officers (D&O) as well as exacerbating the situation in an already strained D&O insurance market.

 

“Rising insolvency exposures, growing cyber security threats and persistent securities class action activity are among the key risks for which D&Os of companies could be held liable.

 

In 2021, companies also need to be on guard against “event-driven litigation” which can be caused by different triggers such as inaction on diversity, poor sustainability performance or for underestimating or misrepresenting Covid-19 related risks.

 

“Growth in the number of lawsuits as well as rising claims frequency and severity has already resulted in a difficult environment for the D&O insurance sector in recent years.

 

Underwriting results have been negative in many markets around the world, including Australia, the UK, the US and parts of Europe. While the market was correcting itself at the beginning of 2020, it was then hit by the current pandemic and economic crisis,” the report noted.

 

“Many insurers are still digesting the effect of previous pricing inadequacy and exposure and loss trend increases from prior-year policies,” says Shanil Williams, Global Head of Financial Lines at AGCS. “This is also at a time of great uncertainty around forward-looking exposure assessments, in particular the impact of Covid-19 on the economy in general and on specific industries.

 

Combined with many ‘known unknowns’ like climate change, cyber risks or environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors, this has created a lot of nervousness in this sector.

 

As a global D&O insurer, AGCS remains committed to working in partnership with our customers to ensure we have sustainable solutions for all parties involved,” he added. It further noted that forthcoming insolvency warnings were among the top concerns for the D&O insurance sector as insolvency is a key cause of D&O claims – insolvency administrators usually look to recoup losses from directors.

 

According to Euler Hermes, the bulk of insolvencies is still to come through the first half of 2021, with its global insolvency index likely to hit a record high for bankruptcies, up 35 per cent by end of 2021, and with top increases expected in the US, Brazil, China and core European countries such as UK, Italy, Belgium and France.

 

“The impact of the gradual phasing out of temporary policy measures designed to support companies is one of the key concerns for 2021,” says David Van den Berghe, Global Head of Financial Institutions at AGCS.

 

Companies also face a constantly evolving landscape of cyber security threats as ransomware attacks and data breaches continue to be on the rise, while the shift to remote working due to Covid-19 has generally increased security vulnerabilities.

 

Investors view cyber risk management and adequate security standards as a critical component of a board’s oversight responsibilities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Industrialist to FG: Ban paper import to save forex

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to boost local sourcing of raw materials for paper mill, the Federal Government has been advised to put an end to paper importation. As part of the efforts to remedy this alarming foreign exchange (forex) wastage, the Federal Government has been urged to create a functional paper mill, paper research institute and […]
Business

Mitigating budget deficit amid rising debt stock

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwaha

The Debt Management Office put Nigeria’s total debt stock at N31.009 trillion as of June 30, 2020, a disturbing development considering the recurring budget deficit occasioned by crumbling revenue sources as reason for borrowing. Isa Abdulwahab reports Nigeria’s debt stock gained public traction about 2005 amid conversation stirred by debt negotiations with the Paris Club. […]
Business

SEC: We’re not against unclaimed dividends’ trust fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that it is not against the proposal by the Federal Government to set up unclaimed dividends and balances trust fund.   This was disclosed by the Head, Securities and Investments Services (SIS) Department, SEC, Mr. Abdulkadir Abbas, while making clarifications on the commission’s presentation at the one day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica