Three abducted in Oyo community, rescued by police, local hunters, vigilantes

Three people, who were on Tuesday morning abducted by some gunmen along the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road, the Oyo State capital, have been rescued by a combined team of local hunters, vigilantes with the collaboration of state policemen.

New Telegraph learnt that some passengers in a Sienna car were on their way to a quarry site along the route when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and abducted the victims.

It was gathered that the security agents stormed the hideouts of the kidnappers and rescued the victims while the kidnappers fled.

Confirming the incident and the release, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Adewale Osifeso (DSP) in a short message said that the victims had been rescued, adding that the concerted effort of the police, local hunters and vigilantes led to the rescue of the victims.

