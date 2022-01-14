Three abducted Plateau Polytechnic students rescued by Police

…arrest over 26 suspected kidnappers

The Plateau State Police Command said it has rescued three students earlier abducted from the Plateau State Polytechnic Main Campus. This is just as the State Police command on Wednesday arrested over 26 suspected kidnappers in the state. Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba said that the police operatives deployed to various locations in the state succeeded in rescuing the kidnapped victims. “The team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police.” He said effort is still on to arrest other perpetrators of the act. It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in their number stormed the institution on Wednesday night at Heipang and whisked away female students after shooting sporadically in the air. The abduction of the two female students was barely 24 hours after the attack and killing of over 23 persons in Riyom and Ancha Bassa of local government areas of the state.

