News

Three abducted staff of Obasanjo regain freedom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Dan Atori Comment(0)

Niger traditional ruler freed

Three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night have regained their freedom The victims: Financial controller, Group Auditor and Group Store manager of Obasanjo holdings were abducted at Seseri village, near Kobape in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state. The gunmen reportedly shot the Hilux van that was conveying the victims along the Kobape – Abeokuta expressway. The victims were reportedly dragged into the bush and taken to an unknown destination.

But, Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victim were freed without paying any ransom. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the release of the victims. According to Oyeyemi, the victims were released following the pressures mounted on their abductors. Oyeyemi said, the Anti- Kidnapping and SWAT å had been combing the bushes and mounting pressure on the hoodlums since the incident happened. The PPRO said, “Yes, we mounted a lot of pressure on the kidnappers. Since yesterday, (Thursday) our Anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for them. “They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman college. They have been there since yesterday. “This evening (Friday), they released them unhurt without any ransom.”

When asked whether there was any arrest, the PPRO said, “Not yet. We are very sure that we will make arrest.” Also, the abducted traditional ruler of Wawa, also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, has regained freedom. He was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm last week Saturday by Bandits dressed in military uniforms

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court declares dissolution of council’s chairpersons in Katsina, Oyo unlawful

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday declared the dissolution of the duly elected Local Government Council Chairmen under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, as unlawful. In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex consequently, directed that the unlawfully dissolved council officials be paid all […]
News

Six Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Posted on Author Reporter

*Tokyo Olympics, French election targeted Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday. It details destructive attacks on a broad range of targets and implicates the same Kremlin unit that interfered […]
News Top Stories

N7.5bn secret withdrawal: Finance ministry shocks Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Finance, yesterday, shocked Senators when it told the lawmakers that it was not in possession  of relevant documents that should have been domiciled in the ministry.   The Senate had, last week, given the Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Office of National Security Adviser till […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica