Three abducted staff of Obasanjo regain freedom

Three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night have regained their freedom The victims: Financial controller, Group Auditor and Group Store manager of Obasanjo holdings were abducted at Seseri village, near Kobape in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state. The gunmen reportedly shot the Hilux van that was conveying the victims along the Kobape – Abeokuta expressway. The victims were reportedly dragged into the bush and taken to an unknown destination.

But, Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victim were freed without paying any ransom. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the release of the victims. According to Oyeyemi, the victims were released following the pressures mounted on their abductors. Oyeyemi said, the Anti- Kidnapping and SWAT å had been combing the bushes and mounting pressure on the hoodlums since the incident happened. The PPRO said, “Yes, we mounted a lot of pressure on the kidnappers. Since yesterday, (Thursday) our Anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for them. “They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman college. They have been there since yesterday. “This evening (Friday), they released them unhurt without any ransom.”

When asked whether there was any arrest, the PPRO said, “Not yet. We are very sure that we will make arrest.” Also, the abducted traditional ruler of Wawa, also known as Dodo of Wawa of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa Local Government Area of Niger State, Dr. Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, has regained freedom. He was kidnapped in his palace at about 10pm last week Saturday by Bandits dressed in military uniforms

