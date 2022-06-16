Three airlines risk extinction in few weeks –Operators

The combination of high cost of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, over 37 charges by various agencies in the aviation industry, scarcity of foreign exchange, and the harsh operating environment could lead to the collapse of three Nigerian airlines in the next few weeks, according to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema. He, however, did not disclose the names of the three carriersthat wereattheverge of extinction as there were indications that many of the country’s airlines are ailing.

Despite the deregulation of the industry in the mid-1980s, which opened the market to privately-owned commercial airlines, over 40 years down the line there is still a vacuum as domestic carriers have been unable to compete with their international counterparts. This has created a lopsidedsituation wherebyonlyforeign carriers airlift Nigerian passengers to international destinations and cart away their revenueinnever-ending capital flight from the sector. Onyema lamented that the average lifespan of Nigerian carriers was 10 years and below, stressing that he was naive before he set up his airline because of the advice he got from a consultant that the operation of one aircraft wouldguaranteetheemployment of 1,000 people, noting that he was of the opinion that with three airplanes, he wouldbeabletoemploy3,000.

He regretted that it was not the case when he decided to set up Air Peace as he later realised that the problems were deeper than he envisaged, just like it was tough for other carriers around the globe. Onyema, who spoke yesterday at the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC) in Abuja, said that the current fuel crisis will take away three existing carriers, and frowned at multiple taxations which he noted were about the highest in Africa. The last couple of years have been challenging for airlines across the world, and thepresentfuelpriceshaven’t made things any easier.

However, some countries are feeling the impact slightly more than others. The harsh operating environment in Nigeria coupled with the current fuel crisis has brought the aviation sectorin the countryto its knees. He explained: “There are so many issues in the aviation industry. Issues like high taxes are making airlines to be unprofitable here. We pay excessive charges to Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). Paying navigation charges is absurd for domestic operations. The mortality rate of airlines in Nigeria is alarming. Over 70 airlineshave goneinto extinction in the last few years.

“The current fuel crisis will take away three airlines in the next weeks. How do we make money in a situation we pay salaries, and charges to different aviation agencies.” Onyema, however, said that the aviation fuel challenge was not limited to Nigeria alone, but emphasised, “ours is made worse because of the slump of the naira against major currencies, especially the dollar.” AccordingtotheAir Peace chair who represented Airline Operators of Nigeria: “In order to address the challenge, the Federal Government approved 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel to the airlines, butthecarrierswere yet to access it.” He explained that the airlines hoped to start lifting the 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel from today, adding: “That is why we ran to the government and the Federal Government has given us about 10,000 metric tonnes of fuel at the cost of N580 per litre in Lagos and about N607 per litre outside Lagos.

“This is not the only issue. Since the COVID-19 crisis, most airlines all over the world, including Nigeria, have not recovered, except those whose countries have injected so many funds to assist them. This is nobody’s fault. It just happened. The government has tried its best by giving usthis aviationfuel. Thisaviationfuelcantakeairlines out, not only in Nigeria but everywhere in the world. “Some airlines outside Nigeria have closed down because of the effects of rising aviation fuel. If these things are not addressed in Nigeria, it can affect the bottomline of all airlines in Nigeria.”

