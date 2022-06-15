Aviation

Three airlines risk extinction in few weeks – Operators

The combination of the high cost of aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet A1, over 37 charges by various agencies in the aviation industry, scarcity of foreign exchange, and the harsh operating environment could lead to the collapse of three Nigerian airlines in the next few weeks according to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema.

Onyema, however, did not disclose the name of the three carriers that are at the verge of extinction as there are indications that many of the country’s airlines are ailing.

Despite the deregulation of the industry in the mid-80s which opened the market to privately owned commercial airlines and over 40 years down the line there is still a vacuum, as domestic carriers have been unable to compete with their international counterparts.

This has created a lopsided situation whereby only foreign carriers airlift Nigerian passengers to international destinations and cart away their revenue in never-ending capital flight from the sector.

A visibly upset Onyema lamented that the average lifespan of Nigerian carriers is 10 years and below, stressing that he was naïve before he set up his airline because of the advice he got from a consultant that the operation of one aircraft would guarantee the employment of 1000 people, stressing that he was of the opinion that with three airplanes, he would be able to employ 3000.

He regretted that that was not the case when he decided to set up Air Peace but later realized that the problems were deeper than he envisaged just like it is tough for other carriers around the globe.

 

