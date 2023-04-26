Three Anambra Tribunal Panels Commence Sitting On 52 Petitions

The nine-man panel of three Judges has commenced sitting over fifty-two petitions filed at the Anambra State Election Petitions Tribunal in Awka.

The panel which is made up of three Judges each has been presiding over motions and applications from petitioners as well as replies from the respondents.

A rundown of the 52 Petitions indicates that 25 petitions are for the Senate and National Assembly elections while the rest are for the State House of Assembly elections as against 31 petitions as of early last month.

Though the pre-trial conference has not been done Tribunal staff told New Telegraph that since March the Tribunal has been receiving replies from the respondents adding that in no distant time, the conference and hearing proper would commence.

According to the Tribunal Secretary Mr Muasu Bagudu, those motions and applications are part of the process adding that the Tribunal has been receiving the replies of the respondents.

“We have three Tribunal Panels with nine Hon Judges and they have been entertaining all matters and motions and they are going to decide on three this Wednesday ‘

“It has to do with applications for substitute service as well as the one for the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to allow the petitioners and their respondents to inspect materials used for the conduct of the state and National Assembly elections in the state ”

“That does not close the pre-hearing conference that would still take place but all those motions and, motion experte that are being entertained are part of the judicial process that is followed in Tribunal matters so you cannot say that the Tribunals have not commenced their duties,” he said.