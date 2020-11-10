Three armed robbers to die by hanging in Ogun, Ekiti

Three men have been sentenced to death by hanging in Ogun State and Ekiti State. While one of them was convicted in Ogun State, the two others were sentenced to death in Ekiti State for armed robbery.

An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, yesterday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Jelili Agemo, to death by hanging for armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. Agemo, whose address was not given, was convicted on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi said the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged. Akinyemi held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable and, therefore, said the punishment for such offence was death. He, therefore, sentenced Agemo to death by hanging for armed robbery and 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

“Having found that the defendant is guilty as charged, you shall be hanged by your neck until you are dead. May Lord have mercy on you,” Akinyemi said. The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Olajumoke Ogunbode, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 10 and 14, 2009 at Majekembo Street off Quarry Road in Abeokuta.

Ogunbode said the convict conspired with others now at large and robbed six people of their valuables. She said the convict, while armed with offensive weapons like guns, entered into the house of Mrs. Adeile Kemi, Mrs. Adegbe Grace, Dr. O. O. Dipeolu, Mrs. Olakunle Olubukola, Seun Adelano and Osho Mercy, and robbed them of their phones, laptops, jewellery, money, among others. Ogunbode added that when the convict was arrested, he was found with three guns and 18 cartridges with no licence.

The counsel said the offence committed contravened Sections 16(b) and 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap ROI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. Meanwhile, an Ekiti State High Court yesterday sentenced two men, Oke Olanrewaju Iyiola (39) and Olanbiwonnu Kazeem (27), to death for conspiracy and armed robbery. Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, in his ruling, said “the court found both men guilty of the case of armed robbery and thereby sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your soul”.

The charge sheet reads: “Oke Olanrewaju Iyiola and Olanbiwonnu Kazeem, on or about the 20th of July, 2016, at No. 2, Ameen Close 4, Federal Housing Estate, Oke-Ila, Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired to commit felony to wit: Armed Robbery.

“Oke Olanrewaju Iyiola and Olanbiwonnu Kazeem, on or about the 20th July, 2016, at No.2, Ameen Close 4, Federal Housing Estate, Oke-Ila, Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, robbed one Alhaji Ameen Rasheed of his belongings i.e. phones.

“Oke Olarewaju Iyiola and Olanbiwonnu Kazeem, on or about the 20th July, 2016, at No.6, Ameen Close 4, Federal Housing Estate, Oke-Ila, Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, robbed one Olaoti Abiodun of his belonging, i.e. phones and money.”

During the trial, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr. Julius Ajibare, called three witnesses to back up the case. Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Chris Omokhafe, called four witnesses, one each from the defendants, and two others to defend their case.

