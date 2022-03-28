Metro & Crime

Three arraigned over vessel explosion in Ondo

Three persons who are survivors of an oil vessel’s explosion in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State were at the weekend arraigned in court on three charges bothering on murder, arson, malicious damage and destruction of property through illegal bunkering activities.

 

The suspects including Anthony Nwuba, Orofin Pius Yomi and Patrick Aganyebi were charged by the police for the murder of nine persons by setting them ablaze through illegal bunkering activities in the vessel and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 (9) of the criminal code.

 

The suspects who were staff of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd were also charged with causing an explosion that set ablaze Sheba Company vessel valued at N41.6 billion through illegal bunkering activities contrary to section 443 (b)of the state criminal code.

 

However, counsel to the suspects, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin said it was callous on the part of the Police to charge workers of the company for murder when indeed they escaped death by the whiskers when the vessel they were working with exploded on the sea.

 

The explosion had occurred at the Trinity Spirit floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel which belongs to Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), a producer from OML 108 covering 750 square km (290 square miles) off the waters of the Niger Delta in Ondo State.

 

A total of nine persons were said to have died in the explosion, but not all the bodies have been recovered, while 60, 000 barrels of oil spilled from the vessel were destroyed.

 

However, thePoliceprosecutor, Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the offences were against Sections 324, 319 (9) and443 (b) of theCriminal Code Cap 37Vol.1Lawsof OndoStateof Nigeria, 2006.

 

In his motion, Adesegun asked the court to remand the suspects in prison custody pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the State Ministry of Justice.

 

