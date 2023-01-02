Three arrested for attempting to kill police sergeant in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kill a police sergeant, Akinpelu Sunday.

Akinpelu, who was attached to Owode Egba police division, was allegedly attacked by the suspects while on official duty at Orile imo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

The suspects: Olayiwola Basiru, Bamimore Isiaka and Soliu were arrested on Saturday at an accident scene where they were trying to prevent the police officer from performing his duties.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested when they attacked a policeman and attempted to burn a police towing vehicle so as to prevent investigation into the cause of the accident.

