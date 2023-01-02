Metro & Crime

Three arrested for attempting to kill police sergeant in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kill a police sergeant, Akinpelu Sunday.

 

Akinpelu, who was attached to Owode Egba police division, was allegedly attacked by the suspects while on official duty at Orile imo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

 

The suspects: Olayiwola Basiru, Bamimore Isiaka and Soliu were arrested on Saturday at an accident scene where they were trying to prevent the police officer from performing his duties.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested when they attacked a policeman and attempted to burn a police towing vehicle so as to prevent investigation into the cause of the accident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tinubu felicitates with Bishop Oke, PFN President @66

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Wale Oke at his 66 birthday celebration. Oke is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International. Tinubu, in the birthday message issued by his Media Office in […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two suspected robbers, recover stolen vehicle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen vehicle from them at Alaba Rago,Ojo area of the state. The suspects, identified as Nnonyelu Kelechukwu and Okongi Godspower, were arrested by operatives attached to the Festac Police Division on April 29, at about 9am. The Police Public Relations […]
Metro & Crime

KEDCO empowers 208 employees, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company has trained over 208 staff and other supervisors on modern leadership development capacity building to help them effectively handle contemporary leadership challenges in Kano franchise. According to the Management, the annual training with this year’s theme ” Developing and Leading a Higher Performance Team”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica