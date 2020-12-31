Three arrested for killing man over land dispute

Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a man, Rasaq Shotunde, at Solomo village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State over a land dispute. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, Daniel Ikwe, Micheal Tedungbe and Idowu Shorunke, had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, for further investigation and prosecution. The PPRO said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the policemen at Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters that the deceased was found dead on the road leading to Baseye village, with his head smashed with a heavy object suspected to be a club.

The police, upon the receipt of the distress call, moved to the scene of the incident from where they started a thorough investigation, Oyeyemi said. He added: “Their efforts yielded positive results when one of the suspects was arrested with the help of people in the community. The arrested suspect led the police to his accomplice and he was also apprehended.

“The two suspects then told the police that it was Idowu Shorunke who contracted them to eliminate the deceased. Their confession led the police to his house where he was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the duo of Daniel Ikwe and Micheal Tedungbe confessed that they killed the deceased on the orders of Idowu Shorunke who promised them the sum of N500,000 if they carried out the assignment successfully.

“They also confessed that they laid ambush for the deceased on his way to the village from Abeokuta where he had gone to visit his son and smashed his head with a heavy stick. “On his own part, Idowu Shorunke admitted being the one who contracted the two others to kill the deceased because of a dispute on a portion of land which has been lingering on for a while.”

