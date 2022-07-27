Three arrested in Ogun as cultists, police engage in gun battle

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected members of the notorious Aiye cult group after allegedly engaging police officers in a gun duel in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspects according to the police belong to a gang allegedly terrorising different parts of Abeokuta in recent time. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed this to journalists yesterday, said the suspects: Jonathan Oshinalu, Kola Bolugbe, and Jimoh Aliu a.k.a Alaayan were arrested following an intelligence report received by SWAT operatives.

According to Oyeyemi, the Police had got a hint that an alleged notorious cult leader simply known as “Ben” who had been involved in several cult clashes leading to the killing of not less than five persons was holding a nocturnal meeting with his group at Mile 2 area of Lafenwa Abeokuta, for the purpose of launching another attack in some parts of the metropolis. Oyeyemi said, following the tip off, a SWAT team, in conjunction with men of Lafenwa and Ilupeju divisions moved to the area.

He added that, when the hoodlums sighted the policemen, Ben and his group engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 30 minutes. The PPRO said, at the end of the encounter, the said Ben escaped with bullet wounds while three amongst them were apprehended.

“The hoodlums during the attack destroyed the patrol vehicle of Lafenwa division before they were subdued by the superior fire power of the police.

“An unregistered Lexus 330 car they used for their operations was also recovered by the SWAT team,” he said.

Oyeyemi said, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed a massive manhunt for the escaped gang leader and other members of his group. The police boss also ordered a discreet investigation into the activities of the arrested hoodlums with the view of arraigning them in court as soon as possible.

