Three Arrested Over Killing In Kaduna Communities

The Kaduna State Government on Monday, said three suspects have been arrested following the violence that resulted in the killing of two persons in the Nasarawa and Trikania communities.

New Telegraph reports that the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two communities due to violence that erupted leading to the killing of two persons.

Six persons were injured, while several cars and properties were destroyed

The Commissioner, of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said after an emergency meeting with security agencies, and traditional and religious leaders over the incident, the state government announced the immediate ban on social activities in the two communities; Kidan Bishi, Kidan Gala, hunting expeditions.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai commended security agencies’ prompt action in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.

The statement further directed security agencies to arrest anyone suspected to be peddling hard drugs.

