Three boys drown in River Buruku

Two young boys and a two year old child were drowned in River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State while swimming on Christmas Day.

The deceased identified as Chiater Achir aged 18 and Aondongu Gbir both of Gboko Local Government Area and Aondosoo Iorliam, 2-years-old of Mbalagh also of Buruku Local Government who were at the beach.

Benue State Command Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, Deputy Superintendent of Corps Ejelikwu Anebi Michael, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said, “on Friday December 24, at about 1020hrs, the Command got credible Intelligence about the illegal gathering of youths in hundreds of thousands at the River Buruku for what they termed as picnic and carnival.

