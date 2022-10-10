Three brothers, one other held for robbery in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested four suspected armed robbers who have been allegedly been terrorising Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

The suspects included three brothers: Hammed Jagbojagbo, Idris Jagbojagbo, Tobi Jagbojagbo and one other, Tosin Ogundeko.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Igbeba Divisional Headquarters.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were responsible for carrying out a series of robbery operations in Ijebu-Ode.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects had invaded the shop of a premier lotto agent at Odi-Olowo area of Ijebu Ode and robbed the agent of N90,000.

He added that, the suspects also snatched a Bajaj motorcycle belonging to one Clement Conleth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...