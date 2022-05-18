Three burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti accident

A motor accident which occurred yesterday in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti state, has claimed three lives. It was gathered that the incident occurred when an 18-seater passenger bus entered a ditch at the outskirt of the town and immediately caught fire. Eyewitness explained that “three persons were burnt beyond recognition while others sustained terrible injuries. “The victims have been moved to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident He said: “Let me confirm, it happened in the early hours of this morning “Five persons were in the vehicle, in the process, three of them got burnt to death. The remaining two were rescued to the hospital. Investigation has commenced into ascertaining the cause of the accident.”

