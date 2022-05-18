Metro & Crime

Three burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti accident

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

A motor accident which occurred yesterday in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti state, has claimed three lives. It was gathered that the incident occurred when an 18-seater passenger bus entered a ditch at the outskirt of the town and immediately caught fire. Eyewitness explained that “three persons were burnt beyond recognition while others sustained terrible injuries. “The victims have been moved to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident He said: “Let me confirm, it happened in the early hours of this morning “Five persons were in the vehicle, in the process, three of them got burnt to death. The remaining two were rescued to the hospital. Investigation has commenced into ascertaining the cause of the accident.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Building Collapse: Adekunle not yet mobilised for NYSC – Coordinator

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta Area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle was a serving corps member, was yet to be mobilised for the scheme. NYSC, in a statement issued late Tuesday by the State […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi: Gunmen kill Pension Commissioner, Local Council boss missing

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed a Pension Board Commissioner, Hon. Solomon Akeweje. Also the Chairman of West Local Government Area,  Mr. Pius Kiawole, who said to be in the vehicle with the late Akeweje, is missing.   However, the Kogi State Police Command has said it has commenced search for the whereabout of the council Chairman.   […]
Metro & Crime

Man remanded in prison for selling neighbours’ 6 children in Yola

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

A Yola Magistrates’ court yesterday remanded a man in a Correctional Centre for allegedly selling six of his neighbours’ children. The accused, Yohanna Saidolo, is said to have allegedly sold his neighbours’ six children after taking them away from home on the pretence of enrolling them in a missionary school in the state capital. Saidolo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica