Three burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti accident

A motor accident which occurred yesterday in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti state, has claimed three lives. It was gathered that the incident occurred when an 18-seater passenger bus entered a ditch at the outskirt of the town and immediately caught fire. Eyewitness explained that “three persons were burnt beyond recognition while others sustained terrible injuries. “The victims have been moved to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti.” When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti State Police Command, PPRO, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident He said: “Let me confirm, it happened in the early hours of this morning “Five persons were in the vehicle, in the process, three of them got burnt to death. The remaining two were rescued to the hospital. Investigation has commenced into ascertaining the cause of the accident.”
Building Collapse: Adekunle not yet mobilised for NYSC – Coordinator
Kayode Olanrewaju The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that one of the victims of the collapsed building at Ebute Metta Area of Lagos, Adekemi Zainab Adekunle was a serving corps member, was yet to be mobilised for the scheme. NYSC, in a statement issued late Tuesday by the State […]
Kogi: Gunmen kill Pension Commissioner, Local Council boss missing
Unknown gunmen on Saturday killed a Pension Board Commissioner, Hon. Solomon Akeweje. Also the Chairman of West Local Government Area, Mr. Pius Kiawole, who said to be in the vehicle with the late Akeweje, is missing. However, the Kogi State Police Command has said it has commenced search for the whereabout of the council Chairman. […]
Man remanded in prison for selling neighbours’ 6 children in Yola
A Yola Magistrates’ court yesterday remanded a man in a Correctional Centre for allegedly selling six of his neighbours’ children. The accused, Yohanna Saidolo, is said to have allegedly sold his neighbours’ six children after taking them away from home on the pretence of enrolling them in a missionary school in the state capital. Saidolo […]
