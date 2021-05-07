Metro & Crime

Three children, 11 others burnt to death in Ogun road crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Fourteen passengers, including three children, have been burnt to death in an accident on the Long Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The accident which involved a silver Toyota RAV 4 with registration number, LND 13 GS; a silver Toyota Camry marked, GGE 369 GJ and a Mazda bus with unidentified number occurred around 10:20pm on Thursday.
New Telegraph learnt that, the commercial bus was involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a stationed faulty vehicle, the Toyota Rav 4, that was parked in the middle of the road.
It was further gathered that in the process, the bus lost control, somersaulted severally before it burst into flames, killing a number of passengers.
The Spokesman of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday morning.
Akinbiyi explained that, 14 passengers, including three children were confirmed burnt to death “in the unfortunate ghastly auto crash.”
“In all, 17 passengers were in the bus when the crash happened with three seriously injured and 14 burnt beyond recognition, among which are three kids,” he said.

Reporter

