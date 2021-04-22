Metro & Crime

Three construction workers abducted, as hunter kills herder in Ondo

Apprehension has enveloped Ikaram and Akunnu communities in Ondo State following the abduction of three construction workers rehabilitating the highway in the axis. This was as a hunter, Seyi Sansere, reportedly killed a 24-yearold herder, Muhammed Maikudi, in Ondo State. The construction workers, who were rehabilitating the Ikaram-Akunnu Akoko Road in in Akoko North West and North East local government areas, were abducted by heavily armed men.

To rescue the victims, local hunters and vigilantes mobilised to comb the forests in the axis. Also, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oke- Agbe, Ade Akinwande, was said to have led his men on the trail of the gunmen, in bid to rescue the victims. The Acting Police Area Commander, Ikare-Akoko, Timibra Toikimo, who confirmed the incident, urged residents of the area to always avail the police of necessary information which could help them in arresting criminals.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, had ordered the deployment of a special tactical team to the area. Ikoro added that the team was mandated to rescue the construction workers. Meanwhile, the Fulani herder Maikudi, a father of two, was killed while grazing his cows inside a forest reserve at Ifira Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area. Operatives of Amotekun Corps and policemen were deployed in the area to avert a possible clash. The police have arrested Sansere at his hideout while Maikudi’s body was deposited at the morgue of a government hospital in the local government.

A leader of the Hausa Fulani Community in the state, Bala Umar, appealed to Fulani settlers in the area to be calm and not to take laws into their hands. Umar added that the police and Amotekun operatives were already on top the situation and expressed confidence that justice would be done in the matter.

The PPRO, Ikoro, said investigation had begun to unravel the circumstances surrounding the herder’s killing. On his part, the state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said his men were not involved in the shooting of Maikudu but only worked with the police to ensure peace in the area after the incident. Adeleye said it was not a case of herders-farmers clash as the suspect, Sansere, allegedly carried out the act while hunting in the forest. He said: “It was a local hunter who shot dead the young herder. Our operatives were not involved. We only made efforts to ensure there is peace in the community.” Maikudi, who hailed from Katsina State, was reportedly engaged by a man, Alhaji Akerele, a Fulani from Ilorin, Kwara State, to graze his cows before he was killed.

