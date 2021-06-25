Metro & Crime

Three convicted in Ogun, Oyo for cybercrime

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters in Ogun and Oyo states. The Head of Media of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, gave the names of the convicts as Afolabi Gbolahan, Gbolahan Sodiq Atanda and Saheed Ayomide Rabiu. Rabiu and Atanda were convicted by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta while Justice Uche Agomo of the Federal High Court, Ibadan jailed Afolabi on an amended one-count charge.

The trio were on Wednesday found guilty of fraudulent impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act. Afolabi was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment while Rabiu and Atanda bagged one and three months jail term, respectively. Apart from the jail term, Afolabi was ordered to restitute $1,000 to his victim, Brown Brain. He is also to forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal Government. Atanda is to refund $350 and forfeit one black IPhone 11 Pro and one damaged Rose Gold IPhone to the Federal Government. Rabiu, is to forfeit one blue Itel P33 mobile phone to the Federal Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Policemen tag social media influencer gay, collect N26,000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three policemen attached to Ogudu Police Station have been accused by a social media influencer, Olumide Bakare, of collecting N26,000 from him at Ojota area of Lagos State. Bakare said he was inside an Uber car when the vehicle was stopped at Ojota and the driver was ordered to go back to their station at […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 48, defiles 13-year-old wife’s niece

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…‘I only fondled breast, made her watch pornography’ Officials of the gender based unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, yesterday arrested a 48-yearold man, Mr. Charles Ekwe, for defiling his wife’s niece, Chinyere (13). It was learnt that Ekwe started sleeping with the girl before the COVID-19 lock […]
Metro & Crime

Fire guts Guinness warehouses

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Fire yesterday razed the two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC, in Lagos and destroyed property believed to worth millions of Naira. The warehouses are located opposite the Sunday Market on WEMPCO Road, Ogba. It was learnt that the fire started about 3:30a.m. and led to a serious confusion. The Acting Head of Lagos State Fire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica