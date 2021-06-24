Metro & Crime

Three convicted in Ogun, Oyo over Cybercrimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes COmmission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of three Internet fraudsters in Ogun and Oyo states.
The convicts according to the Head of Media of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan Thursday, are: Afolabi Gbolahan, Gbolahan Sodiq Atanda and Saheed Ayomide Rabiu.
Rabiu and Atanda were respectively convicted by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta while Justice Uche Agomo of the Federal High Court, Ibadan jailed Afolabi on an amended one-count charge.
The trio were found guilty of fraudulent impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act.
Afolabi was sentenced to seven months imprisonment while Rabiu and Atanda bagged one and three months jail terms respectively.
Apart from the jail term, Afolabi was ordered to restitute $1,000 to his victim, Brown Brain. He is also to forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal Government.
Atanda is to refund $350 and forfeit one black IPhone 11 Pro and one damaged Rose Gold IPhone to the Federal Government.
Rabiu, is to forfeit one blue Itel P33 mobile phone to the government, Uwujaren said.

