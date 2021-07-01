Three cops injured as gunmen attack Ganduje’s convoy

Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker

Convoy of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State came under a gun attack by bandits around Shema in Katsina State while returning to Kano from Zamfara State. Three policemen in the convoy were wounded during the encounter. It was learnt that the security details attached to the governor’s convoy engaged the bandits in a shootout during the Tuesday attack.

Although Ganduje was not in the convoy, his security details also liberated other road users who had run into the bandits. Incidentally, the gun battle took place where a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, was killed the same day. The bandits had blocked the road around Shema. Ganduje was in Zamfara State to attend the defection of the Governor Bello Matawalle from teh Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, at the end of the reception, Ganduje opted to join his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru. A source said Ganduje was not happy that the vehicles in his convoy had not filled their tanks which would have allowed them to make the return journey without stopping to refuel. According to the source, the governor ordered his convoy to proceed to Kano while he joined Badaru in his car. However, the convoy ran into the bandits, but the governor’s security details were able to dislodge the gunmen. In the ensuing gun duel, three police officers were said to have sustained bullet injuries, while the ambulance in the convoy was damaged. Another pilot car was said to have its tyres to bullets of the bandits. However, the driver was able to drive the ambulance to a safe place before changing the tyres. Meanwhile, the Clerk of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Saidu Anka, announced Ahmed’s murder. Anka said Ahmed was travelling to his hometown when he was killed by the bandits.

Like this: Like Loading...