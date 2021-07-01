Metro & Crime Top Stories

Three cops injured as gunmen attack Ganduje’s convoy

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir and Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Comment(0)

Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker

Convoy of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State came under a gun attack by bandits around Shema in Katsina State while returning to Kano from Zamfara State. Three policemen in the convoy were wounded during the encounter. It was learnt that the security details attached to the governor’s convoy engaged the bandits in a shootout during the Tuesday attack.

Although Ganduje was not in the convoy, his security details also liberated other road users who had run into the bandits. Incidentally, the gun battle took place where a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, was killed the same day. The bandits had blocked the road around Shema. Ganduje was in Zamfara State to attend the defection of the Governor Bello Matawalle from teh Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, at the end of the reception, Ganduje opted to join his Jigawa State counterpart, Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru. A source said Ganduje was not happy that the vehicles in his convoy had not filled their tanks which would have allowed them to make the return journey without stopping to refuel. According to the source, the governor ordered his convoy to proceed to Kano while he joined Badaru in his car. However, the convoy ran into the bandits, but the governor’s security details were able to dislodge the gunmen. In the ensuing gun duel, three police officers were said to have sustained bullet injuries, while the ambulance in the convoy was damaged. Another pilot car was said to have its tyres to bullets of the bandits. However, the driver was able to drive the ambulance to a safe place before changing the tyres. Meanwhile, the Clerk of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Saidu Anka, announced Ahmed’s murder. Anka said Ahmed was travelling to his hometown when he was killed by the bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Gov. Ben Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Ayade announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House. The governors, who visited Ayade, include those of Kebbi, Imo, Yobe, Plateau, […]
News Top Stories

SIM suspension: Telcos lose 7.7m customers in two months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as active subscriptions decline to 199.8m The suspension of SIM activation by the Federal Government continued to take huge tolls on the telecommunications operators as their customer base has been depleted by 7.7 million in two months. According to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in January alone MTN, Airtel, […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Heavy shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza

Posted on Author Reporter

*Also reports of shooting in Isolo, Mushin A video seen by New Telegraph Tuesday evening shows heavy shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which has been the epicenter of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State for almost two weeks now. In the video posted on social media and with a 6.47pm time line, one can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica