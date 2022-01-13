Sports

Three COVID-19 tests in four days

It’s now obvious that COVID-19 has become part the world order. I was forced to take three PCR tests in four days just to be part of the ongoing. The first was in Nigeria before departing for Douala while the second took place on arrival at the Douala International Airport while the third one was 24 hours before the Super Eagles match as it is compulsory to take the test 24 hours before any match you are covering as a journalist. The one in Garoua was the worst I ever experienced since I have been taking the test, I just have to brace myself up for more difficult tests as the competition continues here in Cameroon.

 

