Three-day prayers: Obasanjo, Fayemi, Lalong, others in Zaria for late Emir

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Chairman, Nigerian Governor Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, were among dignitaries that attended the three-day prayers for the late Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), Alhaji Shehu Idris, yesterday. Other dignitaries, who were there, included the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai; Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello and Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

The prayer held at the Emir’s Palace in Zaria and was attended by a large crowd. Dr Shehu Idris died on Sunday at the 44 Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna, following an illness after 45 years on the throne. Speaking at the event, former President Obasanjo described the late emir as his personal friend, confidant and “reconcilliator”. He recalled that when he had some challenges in Plateau State during his tenure as President, it was the late emir that he contacted for solution. Obasanjo also said the late Idris was of great help to him when he was a Military Head of State and a civilian President.

He said: “I got from him all the help I needed on running the affairs of this country as best I can remember. “I remember a particular problem I had in Plateau. I have nobody to help me in meditation and reconciliation in sorting out the agedlong problem. Then, I recall him.

“The emir was reconciliator and a man of peace; a man who showed no discrimination either ethnically, religiously or socially.” The former President said his visit to Zaria was to celebrate the late emir for his good works and not mourn him, adding that whether anybody likes it or not, “sooner or later, we have to depart; my prayer is that the life of peace he has lived and the peace that descended in Zazzau Emirate during his reign may continue to pervade Kaduna State and the whole of Nigeria”. Also speaking, Fayemi, who led the delegation of governors, said the late emir spent a meritorious years on the throne leading to significant development in education and culture in the community.

