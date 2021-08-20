Three days after, commercial drivers still protesting task force harassment

Three days after a commercial bus driver was allegedly killed by members of the Lagos State Task Force, drivers in past of the state are still protesting the alleged harassment and intimidation meted out to their members by the task force officials of state police command. The commercial bus drivers said the incessant harassment, intimidation, unlawful arrest and impoundment of their vehicles prompted them to suspend operation. It was reported that the drivers accused the taskforce officials of causing an accident at Ikeja along on Monday, which led to the death of their colleague.

Some commuters were stranded yesterday, as commercial buses, tricycle riders, and even motorcycle riders were not allowed to operate, while students writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), resorted to trekking to their centres and others going to various places of work were left stranded. Some of the drivers, who lamented their situation, said they were tired of the inhuman treatment being meted out to them by the task force officials.

A driver at Berge who gave his name as Adebola said government should intervene, because the suffering is becoming unbear-able for them. He said the rate at which the taskforce officials were clamping down on the commercial bus drivers in the state was too much, adding, “sometimes, they block the vehicle of the person they want to arrest on motion, without minding the consequences. “Last month, my vehicle was impounded at our park, saying I am causing obstruction, unfortunately, I was booked N50,000 for money I have not made that fateful day. Alot of drivers have abandoned transport business because of their harassment and intimidation. “Sometimes, we used the money we kept at home to get our vehicle cleared for their office.”

Like this: Like Loading...