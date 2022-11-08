Metro & Crime

Three dead, 3 injured in Lagos- Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred before first AP turning of the highway in the early hours of yesterday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number, DKP 60 LG and a tanker. Okpe disclosed that, the accident involved six persons, four male and two female adults.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and loss of control. “The injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital for medical attention and the corpses of the dead were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Okpe said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

