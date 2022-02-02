Metro & Crime

Three dead, 3 injured in Lagos- Ibadan Expressway road crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The accident which occurred around 5.55am along the Isara Bridge along the expressway involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Volkswagen Sharan, marked GGE175 FM. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Okpe explained that six people, comprising of four male adults and two female adults were involved in the accident. She said, “The suspected cause of the fatal crash was road obstruction and speed. “The road obstruction was caused by the Mack truck that was stationed and the Volkswagen Sharan lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the stationary truck. “The three injured victims were taken to the General hospital, Isaara while the female corpse was deposited at FOS Ipara and the other corpses were taken away by their family members.”

 

