Metro & Crime

Three dead in Delta Christmas cult clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

 

Christmas celebrations turned bloody in Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State as warring cult groups took over the town leaving three persons killed following the mayhem they unleashed.

The rivalry clash also left several innocent persons injured.

The New Telegraph learnt that the warring factions had plotted and waited for the yuletide to launch attacks on each other.

Although, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said only two perons were killed, one of the injured victims, who simply identified herself as ‘Efe’, said three boys were shot while she was lying flat on the ground to avoid any stray bullet from hitting her.

“The shootout became so ferocious that within a twinkle of an eye, three youths had been brought down. I narrowly dodged a stray bullet from hitting my chest,” she said.

The cause of the hostility could not be immediately ascertained, but it was gathered that a youth leadership tussle in the community was responsible.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Iruland Obaship: Oracle chose me serially, says Eletu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh The controversy that has trailed the kingship stool of Iruland following the death of the former king, His Royal Majesty Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru and the subsequent emergence of Gbolahan Lawal as the new Oba in June, 2020 may not end anytime soon, as the Eletu of Iruland, Chief Mathew Adekunle Akinwunmi […]
Metro & Crime

Offa bank robbery: We had no access to armoury –Sergeant

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A sergeant, Sulaiman Mahmoud, has revealed why policemen on duty on April 5, 2018, when a police station and some banks in Offa, Kwara State were attacked were helpless.   Mahmoud was the station guard on the day of the attack. At the continuation of hearing on the robbery case at the Kwara State High […]
Metro & Crime

Ikoyi building collapse: Lagos Assembly wants compensation for bereaved families

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to compensate families of victims that died in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerrad Road, Ikoyi on Monday, November 1, 2021. The House also called on the governor to direct the relevant agencies to ensure that all requirements for buildings as stipulated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica