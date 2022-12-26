Three dead in Delta Christmas cult clash

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Christmas celebrations turned bloody in Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State as warring cult groups took over the town leaving three persons killed following the mayhem they unleashed.

The rivalry clash also left several innocent persons injured.

The New Telegraph learnt that the warring factions had plotted and waited for the yuletide to launch attacks on each other.

Although, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said only two perons were killed, one of the injured victims, who simply identified herself as ‘Efe’, said three boys were shot while she was lying flat on the ground to avoid any stray bullet from hitting her.

“The shootout became so ferocious that within a twinkle of an eye, three youths had been brought down. I narrowly dodged a stray bullet from hitting my chest,” she said.

The cause of the hostility could not be immediately ascertained, but it was gathered that a youth leadership tussle in the community was responsible.

