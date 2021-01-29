Three dead in Ebonyi auto crash

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Three persons have died in a fatal accident that occurred along Abaomege Axis of the Onueke/Afikpo highway in Ebonyi State.

The Thursday evening tragedy occurred when a Peace Mass Transit vehicle skidded off the road and crashed inside the bush, uprooting a tree in the process.

However, while the bus was damaged beyond recognition a three-month-old baby, her mother and six other occupants of the vehicle survived.

It took a tow van many minutes to separate the bus from the gmelina tree which it hit.

After the bus was separated from the tree, an axe was used to break into the vehicle to enable policemen and sympathizers, who thronged the scene, to rescue the victims.

Those brought out dead, included the driver and the two passengers in front.

The travellers were returning from Port-Harcout, Rivers State when the incident occurred. The tragedy occurred 20 minutes to Abakaliki its destination point.

An eyewitness, Chief Joseph Okoro, a retired Police officer told our correspondent at the scene that he was in deep sleep and was woken up by the loud noise from the incident.

“I was in deep sleep when I had a loud noise which woke me up. Before I could noticed it, dust was everywhere and I ran outside and saw vehicles parking by the roads side with people trying to rescue the victims. A tow van was immediately brought to the scene and it towed the bus and separated it from the tree it hugged when it skidded off the road and crashed.

“After the bus was separated from the tree, three persons including the driver were seen dead, they died instantly. It was one of the front tyres of the bus that busted which caused the accident. The bus was returning to Abakaliki from Port-Harcourt,” he explained.

