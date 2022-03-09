Metro & Crime

Three dead, one injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

 

Three persons have died while one other sustained injury in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred at GOFAMINT in the Ogunmakin axis of the highway on Tuesday night.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Okpe, six people, four male adults and two female adults, were involved in the accident.

She disclosed that the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, DU I187 FST and a mini truck, marked, YYY 457 YY.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and route violation on the part of the truck driver.

She disclosed that efforts were ongoing to recover the corpse of the bus driver trapped in the wreckage.

Okpe said: “The suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the van driver which led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the FOS morgue, Ipara.

“The impact of the crash is not obstructing traffic; meanwhile the rescue operation is still on for the trapped body to be removed.”

She said, the FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, who commiserated with the family of the crash victims, advised motorists to drive cautiously, avoid route violation, speed and apply common sense speed limit especially at night.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Vigilantes rescue 28 victims of human trafficking in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A team of local vigilantes in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Saturday said it has rescued 28 victims of human trafficking. The coordinator, Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network, Oboh Emmanuel Otoide, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the weekend in Benin City. He said the victims, between the ages of 13 and 17 years, were rescued during a stop and search operation by his […]
Metro & Crime

1 killed, scores abducted as bandits lay siege on Kaduna-Zaria highway

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

Bandits on Monday night blocked the Kaduna- Zaria highway killing one person and abducting scores of travellers. Our correspondent gathered that the attack which took place around Mawai village also known as Gonar Magajin Gari happened at about 8:30pm. The attack was also said to have lasted for about three hours leaving one traveller dead, […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC parades 3 suspected rail vandals, recovers 3 vehicles, over 750 rail tracks

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State command yesterday paraded three suspected rail vandals arrested by personnel of the corps in different parts of the state. Items recovered from the suspects include 630 pieces of rail track and rail sleepers and some Gas cylinder and four vehicles. Parading the suspects at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica