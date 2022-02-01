Metro & Crime

Three dead, three injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred around 5.55am along the Isara Bridge along the expressway, involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Volkswagen Sharan, marked GGE175 FM.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that six people, comprising of four male adults and two female adults were involved in the accident.

She said: “The suspected causes the the fatal crash were road obstruction and speed.

“The road obstruction was caused by the Mack truck that was stationed and the Volkswagen Sharan lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the station truck.

“The three injured victims were taken to the General hospital, Isaara while the female corpse was deposited at FOS Ipara and the other corpses were taken away by their family members”.

According to Okpe, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar described the road crash as avoidable and caution motorists to avoid excessive speed and always concentrate while driving to check other road hazards.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nda-Isaiah’s rites of passage begin Wednesday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Activities marking the burial of the Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, will start on Wednesday. Nda-Isaiah (58) died on Friday, December 11, after taking ill briefly. His brother, Mr. Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said in a statement that dignitaries expected to participate in the events, which would commence by noon on Wednesday with virtual tributes, […]
Metro & Crime

Dud cheque: Ex-Oyo deputy chief registrar jailed three years

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court has convicted the former Deputy Chief Registrar, Mutiat Omobola Adio, for issuing a dud cheque of N1.5 million to an auto dealer. The judge, Justice Lekan Owalabi, on Friday, sentenced Adio, a former deputy chief registrar of Oyo State judiciary, to three years’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty through plea bargain. […]
Metro & Crime

Politicians are responsible for failure of civil service – Bala

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said that politicians are responsible for the failure of the civil service system in the state. The governor said this Tuesday when he received a report from the committee on the appointment of Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries in civil service in the state at the Government House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica