Three dead, three injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred around 5.55am along the Isara Bridge along the expressway, involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Volkswagen Sharan, marked GGE175 FM.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that six people, comprising of four male adults and two female adults were involved in the accident.

She said: “The suspected causes the the fatal crash were road obstruction and speed.

“The road obstruction was caused by the Mack truck that was stationed and the Volkswagen Sharan lost control due to excessive speed and rammed into the station truck.

“The three injured victims were taken to the General hospital, Isaara while the female corpse was deposited at FOS Ipara and the other corpses were taken away by their family members”.

According to Okpe, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar described the road crash as avoidable and caution motorists to avoid excessive speed and always concentrate while driving to check other road hazards.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...