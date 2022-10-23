Metro & Crime

Three dead, two injured in Abeokuta-Lagos road crash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three persons have died while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at 7.15 am around Obada axis of the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved a Volvo mini truck, with registration number, AKM 489 ZY and an unmarked Nissan taxi.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to route violation on the part of the truck driver.

She disclosed that, the truck driver was driving against traffic and had a head on collision with the taxi.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

60 artisans become millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sixty people have so far emerged millionaires nationwide in the on-going Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The management of the cement company said no palliative could be better than the prize money won by the customers in the era of coronavirus pandemic.   The company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, explained […]
Metro & Crime

DPO killed as police repel bandits attack in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, was on Monday killed while leading a police team to repel an attack by bandits on Omuma town in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State. According to the Area Commander of Omuma Area Command, ACP Benjamin Abang, based on information received that bandits were sighted moving […]
Metro & Crime

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Adewale Adebisi, says 352 inmates are on death row at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre. Adebisi made the disclosure Wednesday while delivering his address of welcome at the 2022 Correctional Centres Decongestion Exercise. African Examiner reports that the Decongestion Exercise aims at freeing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica