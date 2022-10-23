Three dead, two injured in Abeokuta-Lagos road crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three persons have died while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at 7.15 am around Obada axis of the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved a Volvo mini truck, with registration number, AKM 489 ZY and an unmarked Nissan taxi.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to route violation on the part of the truck driver.

She disclosed that, the truck driver was driving against traffic and had a head on collision with the taxi.

