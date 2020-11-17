Metro & Crime

Three Delta Poly students, other die in auto crash

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Three students of the Delta State Polytechni c, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area have lost their lives in a motor accident on Isselu- Azagba/Ogwashi-Uku Road, off Asaba-Benin Expressway.

 

Also, the driver of a Toyota Camry car, which collided with the tricycle in which the students  were travelling, died in the accident. The victims, a male and two females, had just concluded their pregraduation examinations and were basking in the euphoria when the accident occurred.

 

A source disclosed that they were on their way to a graduation party about 8pm on Sunday when the tricycle they boarded collided with the Toyota Camry car. The two female victims died on the spot while the male student gave up the ghost some hours after the accident.

 

An executive of the students’ union government, name withheld, said if not that the driver of the Camry died, the union would have declared “a riotous protest”.

 

The female victims were said to be HND students of Mass Communications Department but the department of the male student could not be ascertained.

 

The Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Bakare Adesina, said the command was not notified about the accident but saw the story on the internet.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she had not been able to reach the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ogwashi-Uku Division.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zulum’s attack: Policemen’s killing will strengthen insurgency fight –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Emmanuel Onani Abuja   Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, att Barwati village, Borno State, by suspected terrorists, will not dampen the morale of security personnel prosecuting the counterinsurgency war.   The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, who disclosed this, said the incident had further served as […]
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Metro (pix:Ikpeazu) Ikpeazu sacks commissioner, LG chairman, suspends 3 others Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Barr. Ekele Nwaohanmuo and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umunneochi Council Area, Mr Matthew Ibe. The Governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police Counter-Terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.   According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.   This came after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: