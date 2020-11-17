Three Delta Poly students, other die in auto crash

Three students of the Delta State Polytechni c, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area have lost their lives in a motor accident on Isselu- Azagba/Ogwashi-Uku Road, off Asaba-Benin Expressway.

Also, the driver of a Toyota Camry car, which collided with the tricycle in which the students were travelling, died in the accident. The victims, a male and two females, had just concluded their pregraduation examinations and were basking in the euphoria when the accident occurred.

A source disclosed that they were on their way to a graduation party about 8pm on Sunday when the tricycle they boarded collided with the Toyota Camry car. The two female victims died on the spot while the male student gave up the ghost some hours after the accident.

An executive of the students’ union government, name withheld, said if not that the driver of the Camry died, the union would have declared “a riotous protest”.

The female victims were said to be HND students of Mass Communications Department but the department of the male student could not be ascertained.

The Head of Operations of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Bakare Adesina, said the command was not notified about the accident but saw the story on the internet.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she had not been able to reach the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ogwashi-Uku Division.

Like this: Like Loading...