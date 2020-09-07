Metro & Crime

Three die, 11 injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)
A multiple road crash involving three vehicles claimed the lives of three persons in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday night.
With 11 people confirmed injured in the accident, the crash was said to have occurred after an articulated vehicle which suffered break failure rammed into some vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck, which was described as a blue DAF, was descending a slope from the Ikare-Akoko end of the busy road when is suddenly suffered brake failure.
The vehicle was said to have rammed into a white Toyota Hiace bus marked BDG 731 XT and a blue Mercedez Benz towing truck close to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA).
The witnesses claimed many persons were trapped as at the time of the accident even as some fell into a nearby river.
Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Omotola Ogungbawo stated that the accident happened on Sunday night.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Calabar’s Marian Market on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State is currently on fire, NTA is reporting. Shop owners and good samaritans are said to be battling to put out the blaze. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET […]
Metro & Crime

Apprehension as fire guts tanker, car at bank’s premises in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla There was apprehension and panic this morning at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island when fire gutted a new generation bank, destroying property worth millions of naira. New Telegraph learnt that a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel and with registration number AKD 637 XP and car, with registration number AKD 234 […]
Metro & Crime

Lady gang-raped for five days, forced to have sex with brother

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…says: ‘They inserted rods, sticks into my private parts’   A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), yesterday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her. The youth also kidnapped Chioma’s elder brother and another victim. The suspects held the victims […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: