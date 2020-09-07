Three die, 11 injured in multiple road crash in Ondo

A multiple road crash involving three vehicles claimed the lives of three persons in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday night.

With 11 people confirmed injured in the accident, the crash was said to have occurred after an articulated vehicle which suffered break failure rammed into some vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck, which was described as a blue DAF, was descending a slope from the Ikare-Akoko end of the busy road when is suddenly suffered brake failure.

The vehicle was said to have rammed into a white Toyota Hiace bus marked BDG 731 XT and a blue Mercedez Benz towing truck close to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA).

The witnesses claimed many persons were trapped as at the time of the accident even as some fell into a nearby river.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo State, Omotola Ogungbawo stated that the accident happened on Sunday night.

