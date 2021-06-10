Three die, 12 injured in Edo auto crash

Three people yesterday lost their livers while 12 others sustained various degrees of injury when the bus in which they were travelling crashed at Iruekpen on the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway, Edo State. The Toyota bus, belonging to one of the transport companies based in Benin, was said to be going to Ekpoma from Benin when the accident occurred. The bus, carrying 14 passengers, was trying to overtake before it crashed. Two of the passengers reportedly died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital. Others, who sustained injuries, were taken to an undisclosed hospital while the remains of those who died were deposited in a mortuary. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benemesia, confirmed the accident. Benemesia said three people died while others sustained injuries. He said: “What happened was that the driver was speeding and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died on the spot but one died on the way to the hospital. Twelve people also sustained injuries.”

