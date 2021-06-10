Metro & Crime

Three die, 12 injured in Edo auto crash

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Three people yesterday lost their livers while 12 others sustained various degrees of injury when the bus in which they were travelling crashed at Iruekpen on the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway, Edo State. The Toyota bus, belonging to one of the transport companies based in Benin, was said to be going to Ekpoma from Benin when the accident occurred. The bus, carrying 14 passengers, was trying to overtake before it crashed. Two of the passengers reportedly died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital. Others, who sustained injuries, were taken to an undisclosed hospital while the remains of those who died were deposited in a mortuary. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benemesia, confirmed the accident. Benemesia said three people died while others sustained injuries. He said: “What happened was that the driver was speeding and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died on the spot but one died on the way to the hospital. Twelve people also sustained injuries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LG polls: Gunmen kill PDP candidate in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

    Armed men have killed a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 6, 2021 local government elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot.   The victim, a young and vibrant politician, was the immediate past supervisory councillor for Environment in Ethiope West Local Government Area and manager of the […]
Metro & Crime

Violation of rights: Embattled Sheikh takes legal action against Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

The controversial Kano cleric, accused of public disorder and blasphemous preachings, Sheik Abduljabar Shiek Nasir Kabara, has taken legal action against Kano State Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje over alleged breaches of his fundamental human rights to life, conscience and religion. The Sheikh, who is at Federal High Court in Kano, is seeking a perpetual injunction […]
Metro & Crime

16 Brigade donates palliatives to host community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian army at the weekend donated some food items to the community.   Donating the food stuff, which were bags of rice, cartons of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica