Metro & Crime

Three die, 17 sustain injuries in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Wednesday said that three persons died in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, said 17 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

Umar explained that the lone accident involved a Ford bus marked GGE 574 Y with 20 people comprising six male adults and 14 female adults.

The sector commander said the crash occurred at about 1.30 p.m. around Sandrete on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said that a total of 17 people comprising five male adults and 12 female adults were injured, while three persons – a male and two female adults – died in the accident.

“The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of FOS Hospital, Ipara, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Victory Hospital, Ogere,” he said.

Umar, who attributed the cause of the accident to tyre burst and excessive speeding, cautioned motorists against speed violation and advised them to always check their tyres to know the expiration dates.

He, however, commiserated with the familes of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC office in Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Van escaping from Amotekun corps crushes 10-year-old

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure.

A van loaded with planks has crushed a 10-yearold boy, identified as Olaniyi Ayomide, to death in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.   The incident was said to have occurred over the weekend at Ayeyemi area of the local government when the driver of the van was trying […]
Metro & Crime

Burna Boy ‘beaten up’ in Lagos club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, was reportedly beaten up at a Lagos club on Monday.   According to First News, Burna Boy was reportedly beaten by some “boys” loyal to the popular Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins. The Grammy award winner was reportedly slapped by one of the boys which resulted in club attendees coming to […]
Metro & Crime

Masquerades attack mosque in Osun, kill worshippers, injure others 

Posted on Author Reporter

Lateef Dada, Osogbo   Some masked men, identified as masquerades, on Sunday invaded Kamorudeen Muslim Society Mosque at Oluode Aranhin area, Osogbo, and killed a worshipper, Moshood Salawudeen. Some worshippers were reportedly injured during the attack launched during afternoon prayer. It was learnt that Muslims in the mosque were holding special prayer after afternoon worship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica