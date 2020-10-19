Three die, 19 injured in Niger auto crash

Three people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident which occurred on Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Joel Dagwa, said in Minna that 19 other people sustained various degrees of injury in the crash. Dagwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the accident, which occurred about 3pm at Tsafa village, involved a Mazda bus and an articulated vehicle.

He said the victims were rescued to the General Hospital, Mokwa, where the doctor confirmed three dead. The sector commander added that the victims’ bodies were deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, morgue. Dagwa explained that the truck was conveying empty baskets from Kano to Lagos while the bus took off from Oyo State en route to Kano. The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

He blamed the accident on speed violation and loss of control. Dagwa said that the FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against dange rous driving. He said: “We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents.”

