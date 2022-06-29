Metro & Crime

Three die, 2 injured as diesel tanker bursts into flame in Kogi

Three persons were on Monday night confirmed dead, as a loaded diesel tanker burst into flame at the Felele area of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

 

The resultant fire from the crash affected three other trucks, including a Dyna pick-up van. However, two persons who were severely affected by the inferno were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while the corpses of the dead have been deposited at the mortuary.

 

 

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash  resulted from dangerous driving as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Dyna Pick-up Van that was parked by the roadside and 2 other vehicles were also affected by the fire. Traffic was at standstill due to the magnitude of the fire until it subsided as when operatives’ of the FRSC conducted traffic control to clear the hold-up that had built up.

 

Kogi State FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Stephen Dawulung, has therefore cautioned drivers of articulated vehicles, especially those carrying flammable substances to always be cautious and drive within regulated speed limit. He urged drivers to always  maintain all vehicle safety protocols like the use of safety valves to prevent spillages of content in the event of a crash.

 

“I have directed full investigation into the crash,” he added

 

