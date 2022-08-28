Three die, 4 injured as car rams into truck on Lagos – Ibadan expressway 

Three persons have died while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries as a Toyota Matrix rammed into a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.The accident occurred on Sunday evening around Oniworo area of the highway.

New Telegraph learnt that, the Toyota Matrix with registration number, WWD 621 AE had suffered a tyre burst and rammed into the Howo Sino truck.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ogun state sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the accident involved nine persons, while three died, four others sustained injuries.

Okpe attributed the causes of the accident to tyre bust and excessive speeding on the part of the Toyota Matrix driver who lost control after a tyre bust and rammed on the truck.

She disclosed that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue in Isara.